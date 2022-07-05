Tom Hanks ‘Doesn’t Understand’ Why Tim Allen Was Replaced as Buzz Lightyear

For decades, the character of Buzz Lightyear has been synonymous with Tim Allen‘s commanding voice. However, Tim Allen has been replaced with the latest installment of the character. In the new film Lightyear, Chris Evans portrays Buzz Lightyear in the character’s origin story film.

Tom Hanks famously stars in the Toy Story franchise alongside Allen. Hanks voiced beloved cowboy Woody, and together, he and Buzz were Andy’s favorite toys. Recently, Tom Hanks sat down with CinemaBlend and talked about the new movie.

In the interview, he expressed confusion as to why Tim Allen was replaced as Buzz Lightyear.

The interviewer asked, “Is it going to be strange to be in theaters opposite a Buzz Lightyear film?”

“How about that?” Hanks responded. “Why it’s not…actually I wanted to go head to head with Tim Allen, and they didn’t let Tim Allen do it, I don’t know…I don’t understand that.”

The interviewer and Hanks are referencing the fact that Hanks’ new movie Elvis runs in theaters at the same time Lightyear does. Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager.

The interviewer continues by joking, “It’s that Chris Evans kid.” Hanks laughs and says, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know.”

However, Hanks then addresses his biggest hope for the film and moviegoers. “But here’s the thing is: just as long as people come back to the motion picture theater. I want to go back into the theater with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common. That’s what I want to do. And going to see a movie with him, I’m looking forward to that.” Since COVID-19 upended our normal way of life, most can agree with Tom Hanks that a return to the movie marks a return to normalcy.

‘Lightyear’s Box Office Performance

While Tim Allen didn’t return as Buzz Lightyear, Chris Evans assumed the role. Fans will recognize Evans from his turns as Captain America in the Marvel universe. Angus MacLane, director, pitched the film to Disney after finishing Finding Dory. He wanted to make a sci-fi film under the Pixar brand.

Thus far, the movie has grossed $189 million against its $200 million production budget. Since the film still has a while left in theaters, it should definitely break even and then some. However, Lightyear is lagging behind other popular box office draws in theaters.

Currently, the new release Minions: The Rise of Gru tops the rankings. Next, Paramount’s smash-hit Top: Gun Maverick ranks second. The aforementioned Elvis ranks at third place. Then, Jurassic World Dominion and The Black Phone currently rank ahead of Lightyear. Lightyear sits at the sixth spot in domestic box office sales.

While fans won’t get to see Buzz Lightyear with Tim Allen, Lightyear should remain in theaters for the remainder of the summer. It seems fans are currently divided on the recent Pixar release. Tim Allen himself gave a brutal take on the new movie.