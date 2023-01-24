Tom Hanks’ ‘Elvis’ Role Lands Worst Actor Nomination

Elvis star Tom Hanks was feeling like a hound dog on Monday when he was nominated for 3 Razzies, which awards the year’s worst films. The Razzie Awards revealed its nominees for their 43rd annual ceremony. Hanks received attention from the tongue-in-cheek awards for his portrayals of Presley’s manager in Elvis, and Geppetto in Disney’s much-maligned live-action version of Pinocchio.

In a press release, the organizers of the Razzies lambasted Tom Hanks’ Colonel Parker performance as “2022’s most widely derided performance”. They gave him yet another nod for “worst screen couple” with “Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)”.

While Austin Butler’s performance as the rock artist is widely praised, Tom Hanks’ acting was a notable low point of the movie. Walt Disney’s Pinocchio was one of five films nominated for the infamous Golden Raspberry — or Razzie — awards, alongside the Marilyn Monroe film Blonde.

Tom Hanks is joined by a returning ‘favorite’ for worst actor

However, Tom Hanks isn’t the favorite actor to get dunked on despite multiple nominations. Jared Leto has been the Razzie’s Golden Boy as of late. Last year, Leto received a dubious award for his over-the-top portrayal of Maurizio Gucci in House of Gucci which included a crazy Italian accent and bulky prosthetics.

This year, Leto is getting more attention from the Razzies. His Spider-man spin-off, Morbius, landed him another “Worst Actor” nomination. Sony Pictures’ Leto-fronted vampire movie based on the Marvel villain proved to be a disaster at the box office. It earned only a dismal $39 million in its opening weekend. The film was critically panned and quickly became an online joke, leading to a re-release which unsurprisingly yielded just over $300,000.

The controversial ‘Blonde’ leads with overall nominations

At the forefront of this year’s nominations is Andrew Dominik’s contentious biopic Blonde about Marilyn Monroe. It has been rewarded with eight nods. Although Ana de Armas didn’t snag an award for worst actress, the movie was nominated for worst picture. Dominik was chosen as a nominee in both categories of worst director and screenplay.

Machine Gun Kelly’s poorly received stoner comedy, Good Mourning, earned seven nominations at the awards show. The awards show also cited its catastrophic 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film received seven nominations in total.

Alas, the Razzies themselves suffered from humiliation last year. They jokingly presented a new category to honor Bruce Willis’ least impressive film performances in 2021. The tongue-in-cheek award became known as “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie”. It received much attention on social media platforms. After the Willis family revealed that he had an aphasia-related cognitive illness, event organizers retracted the category.

The Razzies will announce its ‘winners’ in a variety of categories on March 11th. This is one night before this year’s highly anticipated 95th Academy Awards.