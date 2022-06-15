Tom Hanks Fans Express Concern for His Health After Video Comes Out From ‘Elvis’ Movie Tour Speech

Though the Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley biopic, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, hasn’t yet hit theaters, it’s already been a resounding success. After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival last month, the semi-biographical film received an unbelievable 12-minute standing ovation. The Elvis stars then set out on a promotional tour to build even more excitement for the coming June 24 release.

Among their most recent stops was Gold Coast, Australia, about 50 miles south of Brisbane. The director of the film, Baz Lurhmann, was born and raised in Sydney, and also chose Australia for Elvis’ filming location. As such, he arranged for an Australian premiere to take place in the coastal city of Gold Coast.

Tom Hanks Sparks Concern With Shaking Hand During ‘Elvis’ Speech

Elvis stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks were both in attendance, speaking to the audience in turn regarding the film and their parts in it. Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis Presley’s crooked manager, Tom Parker, spoke about his love for the filming location as well. “There is no better place in the world to make a motion picture than right here on the Gold Coast,” he said.

At this point, however, fans began to pay less attention to what the legendary actor was saying and more attention to his hands. At the start of his speech, Tom Hanks had the microphone in his right hand and his left hand in his pocket. When his right hand began to shake, he repeatedly attempted to steady it. However, he went on to give the rest of the speech with both hands on the microphone.

For many people, speaking in front of a large crowd could understandably cause shaking hands. And even though Hanks has been speaking doing public speaking for decades, it’s still a possible reason behind the shaking. The video led to fans express concern for the beloved actor’s health, many guessing the cause. Hanks himself, however, has yet to comment on the situation.

Tom Hanks Describes Playing a Tom Parker in ‘Elvis’

Though Elvis Presley held a great deal of respect for his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, the rest of the world didn’t quite see him as the hero The King thought he was. On the contrary, after Elvis’ death, Parker was revealed to be, at best, a terrible manager, and at worst, a criminal.

In exchange for his management services, Parker demanded an unheard of 50% of the superstar’s income. He also grossly mishandled The King’s taxes and royalties. Tom Hanks, however, doesn’t see the Colonel through a villainous lens. For him, the Colonel was “often right.”

“I would say that with the Colonel, whatever motivation it is, the Colonel is often right,” Hanks explained in an interview with the New York Times. “And the dynamic that I respond to best is not the antagonist-protagonist dynamic, it’s when everyone is coming from a position where they think, ‘This is the best thing to do.'”

“The Colonel was not going to allow that man to be letting down his fans,” he continued. “So Col. Tom Parker’s motivations were oftentimes self-serving, but they were also motivations that anybody can understand, whether you agree with them or not.”