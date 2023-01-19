Tom Hanks’ First Ever TikTok Goes Viral Amid New Movie Release: VIDEO

It only was a matter of time until Tom Hanks joined the throng of other actors who have found their way to TikTok. In his very first video, Hanks gives it up for Smeagol, his furry co-star from his latest movie A Man Called Otto. The cat’s name happens to rhyme with bagel. Go figure. Well, let’s take a look and see what he’s talking about in his very first TikTok.

As you can tell, he has some ideas about a different name for his movie. Hanks offers up a suggestion or two. “I think it should be called ‘a cat called Smeagol,'” Hanks said. “These are some of my favorite scenes of working with a cat called Smeagol.” And we get about 20-25 seconds of pure cuteness between Hanks and the cat.

PopCrush indicates that Tom Hanks plays Otto Anderson, a man who has become cranky, disgruntled, and hopeless after the death of his beloved wife. But Otto finds a new purpose in life thanks to a stray cat that becomes part of his life. Otto is reportedly resistant at first to the new family member.

New Movie From Tom Hanks Picks Up $12 Million In Its Opening Weekend

The New York Times reports that the film picked up roughly $12 million on its opening weekend. How did the movie do it? They had a unique release strategy that aimed at older audiences. A Man Called Otto has found a lot of success with moviegoers from “heartland” cities such as Detroit, Minneapolis, Denver, and Salt Lake City.

Meanwhile, there is a movie that Tom Hanks did that he wishes his fans loved a whole lot more. Which one could it be? Well, it happens to be from 2002 and it’s called Road To Perdition. In the timepiece movie, Hanks appears as mob enforcer Michael Sullivan. The movie happens to be set in 1931.

In more Tom Hanks movie news, it appears that he wept the first time that he saw the Omaha Beach scene from Saving Private Ryan. “I had some responsibility and some luxury (my own tent!)—but on the set, the script played itself out,” Hanks told Vanity Fair in an interview. “We all had our moments in the movie and rooted for each other. When I first saw the completed sequence, I wept. The landing, from the boats to the top of the bluff, was just too horrible to watch without becoming undone. People see that landing sequence as a seminal 20 minutes, not just in the history of war movies, but in all of cinema.”

