Tom Hanks Says ‘Forrest Gump 2’ Sequel Talks ‘Died’ in 40 Minutes

There was some talk about doing a sequel to the famed Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump but the talks didn’t really last long. Would you believe that they were just 40 minutes long? When you can get a film that gained Oscars and big box office numbers, it’s hard to believe they could not make it work. But Hanks talked about it while being a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Variety reports.

“I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another Forrest Gump that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks said. “And then we never…we said, ‘Guys, come on.'” The sequel idea is a good one and fans would go see it. But the movie would not take shape for both Hanks and original movie director Robert Zemeckis. If you know anything about Hanks’ career, the number of sequels in there is pretty low. Why? Hanks apparently doesn’t hear that good of an idea to pick up a beloved character. Hanks talked about it a little more.

Tom Hanks Had Interesting Interaction With ‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann

“A smart thing I did is I’ve never signed a contract that had a contractual obligation to a sequel,” Hanks said. “I’ve always said, ‘Guys, if there’s a reason to do it, let’s do it. But you guys can’t force me.’ There is that natural inclination that is one of pure commerce that says, ‘Hey, you just had a hit, so do it again and you’ll have a hit.'”

As we said, the original movie earned $678 million worldwide. It was the top-grossing film in the United States back in 1994. Hanks would win an Oscar for being the best actor in a movie. Forrest Gump won Best Picture from the Oscars and the movie also won four additional Academy Awards.

Most recently, Hanks fans have been flocking to the movies to see him in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic Elvis. Hanks would end up playing Colonel Tom Parker, who guided Presley’s career. Austin Butler played Presley in the movie. In talking about the flick, Hanks admitted that he was shocked to get the role of Colonel Tom. “I am laid beneath five hours of makeup,” Hanks said in an interview with Seth Meyers. “When I first met with [director] Baz Luhrmann, I said, ‘Can I ask you a question, Baz? Why are you talking to me about a movie about Elvis Presley? ‘Cause I don’t see any – who am I gonna play?'” Hanks would splendidly play Parker. One thing which Hanks said interested him about the role and the movie was it was being done from a different standpoint.