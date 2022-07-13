Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why

In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.

Hanks was a guest star while Winkler was, well, The Fonz. They even had scenes with both of them in there. Yet it was not all roses and fun on the movie set. Actually, it would be tense. In the movie, Turner, played by Hanks, was a detective with a teammate in Hooch, who was a French Mastiff. Man, did that dog slobber, too. One time, someone asked Winkler about working on the movie. “Let’s just say I got along better with Hooch than I did with Turner,” Winkler said according to Express.

Ron Howard Offered Insights Into Issues Between Tom Hanks, Henry Winkler

Even movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg was in no mood to mess around. Back in 2019, the famed actor-director would remember that Katzenberg said, “You have everything with you? Go home.” Woof. That’s pretty hardcore right there. It must not have been a good time had by all on the set of Turner & Hooch.

Then, in 2020, Ron Howard, a mutual friend of both actors and who has worked with both of them, had this to say about the Hanks-Winkler dust-up. “It was just one of those unfortunate things where they really had a working style that did not fit,” Howard told the Guardian in an interview. “I know it was painful for both of them and I was able to lend an ear, if not offer any solutions.”

Recently, Winkler happened to comment about Hanks as people wonder about their feud. “I just saw him at the SAG Awards, it was beautiful,” Winkler said. The famed actor did get some good news on Tuesday with another Emmy nomination. Yes, sir, he’s got another one for Outstanding Supporting Actor as Gene Cousineau in the HBO series Barry. So, have both actors made peace with one another? Maybe we could read the American Entertainment tea leaves and see something in Winkler’s recent comment. But both have gone on to greater success even after the Turner & Hooch mess. As you might know, Hanks just finished up playing Colonel Tom Parker opposite Austin Butler in Elvis. Hanks’ career even got a big boost from his classic TV show Bosom Buddies way back in the day. Winkler just wrapped up a summer vacation fishing trip to the Snake River in Idaho. He shared pictures from his daily catches with the world on Twitter.