Tom Hanks Opens Up About Famous Gift Tom Cruise Always Sends Him During the Holidays

Keeping delicious traditions alive! Tom Hanks revealed that fellow actor Tom Cruise sends a special gift to him during the holidays every year.

During the latest episode of Chef Josh Scherer’s Mythical Kitchen, Tom Hanks stated that the Top Gun star send him a “Tom Cruise Cake” during the holidays. “This cake is so great,” Hanks stated. “You can really only have it once a year.”

The bundt cake is made by Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California, and is priced at $110. Hank says he never personally orders the cake. Instead, Cruise sends it to him. The Forrest Gump star further stated that the cake is a huge hit at the Playtone Office, which is the production company he has with producer Gary Goetzman.

“They start eyeing what mail has come in,” Hanks said about the Playtone employees. “Is the big box coming in? Are we getting, what has essentially been called, the Tom Cruise cake?”

Tom Hanks then said that the employees would take “reasonable-sized slices” of the cake at first. However, as time goes on, everyone realizes the days are “numbered” for the dish. “Everybody starts slicing thinner and thinner slices,” he explained. “mathematical proof that if you just keep cutting everything in half, you will never run out of Tom Cruise cake.”

Along with Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise also sent a special cake to Rosie O’Donnell this holiday season. “My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!!” O’Donnell wrote in an Instagram post, which featured a snapshot of the cake. “Warmest wishes to you this holiday season.”

O’Donnell also shared a snapshot of another gift that Cruise sent her in 2020. This also seems to be a tradition between the two actors. “Christmas is here when Tommy’s gift shows up,” she declared.

Tom Hanks Reveals How A Small Role on ‘Happy Days’ Got Him the Role in the 1984 Hit Film ‘Splash’

Earlier this week, Tom Hanks stated that a small role on the classic TV show Happy Days helped score him his huge role in the 1984 film Splash.

During his appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Hanks revealed that by kicking Henry Winkler’s Fonzie, he was able to attract some studio attention. “I got dressed up in a judo karate outfit. And I think I’m legendarily the first guy to actually strike Fonzie. I kicked him through the stained-glass window of Al’s Drive-in.”

Hanks stated that the karate kick got him the Splash role. Happy Days alum Ron Howard saw the actor on the show and thought about him appearing in the film, which he was directing. He noted that the flick was at Disney and apparently no one really wanted to work for the famed studio at that time.

“And eventually they said, ‘Hey, this guy who kicked Fonzie through a plate-glass window might be good.’ And so I ended up auditioning for that,” Tom shared.