Tom Hanks Photos Come Out Showing Dramatic Weight Loss Amid Concerns Over His Health

Onlookers were surprised when they saw Tom Hanks reveal his dramatic weight loss when he took the streets of Manhattan. On Wednesday, Hanks looked much slender as he ran errands in NYC. The pics come one day after a video surfaced of the veteran actor struggling to keep his arm from shaking.

While out, the 65-year-old wore loose-fitting clothes and a Yankees baseball cap as he left the Upper East Side. However, Hanks noticeably looked slimmer. Hanks’ appearance comes in the wake of the new biopic, Elvis, which recently premiered. See the photos of Tom Hanks’ weight loss here.

During the film’s promotional tour, Australian director Baz Luhrmann arranged for an Australian premiere in the Gold Coast city. The cast filmed the movie 50 miles away in Brisbane. Austin Butler, who stars as Elvis Presley, was at the event along with Tom Hanks.

“There is no better place in the world to make a motion picture than right here on the Gold Coast,’ Hanks said, microphone in his right hand and left hand in his pocket.

However, audience members couldn’t help but notice his arm visibly shaking as he gave his speech. As a result, many speculated that the Forrest Gump actor was dealing with underlying health issues such as Parkinson’s.

The actor shed pounds for movies in the past, including his role as a desert island inhabitant in Castaway and a person living with HIV in Philadelphia.

Hanks is known for his intense preparations for his films, and it was unclear whether this new recent weight loss was for a role. However, according to IMDb, Hanks’ new project is a film titled Here, where he will star alongside Robin Wright.

“Set in one single room, follows the many people who inhabit it over years and years, from the past to the future,” the film’s IMDB synopsis reads.

Tom Hanks struggled with his health in the past

As for his health off-screen, Tom Hanks revealed in 2013 that doctors had diagnosed him with type 2 diabetes, which he said was simply because he was “lazy” and “an idiot.”

At the time, Tom Hanks told the then-Late Show host David Letterman about the news. “I went to the doctor, and he said, ‘You know those high blood sugar numbers you’ve been dealing with since you were 36? Well, you’ve graduated! You’ve got type 2 diabetes, young man.”

During another interview, he told Radio Times: ‘I’m part of the lazy American generation that has blindly kept dancing through the party and now finds ourselves with a malady.” He continued: “I was heavy. You’ve seen me in movies. You know what I looked like. I was a total idiot.”

He added, “I thought I could avoid it by removing the buns from my cheeseburgers. Well, it takes a little bit more than that.”