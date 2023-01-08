Tom Hanks Responds to Nepotism Backlash Aimed at His Family

In the middle of a lot of news being made about nepotism, Tom Hanks is dismissing it all together right now. Hanks has a family of actors in his life. Of course, it starts with actress Rita Wilson and their two children, Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks. Chet is a rapper and actor while Truman has an appearance in the new Tom Hanks movie A Man Called Otto. Tom has another son from a previous marriage in Colin Hanks. His most recent acting roles were in The Offer and A Friend of the Family.

“Look, this is a family business,” Hanks said in an interview with The Sun. “This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year.

Tom Hanks Said What Matters Is Whether What You Do Works Or Not

“The thing that doesn’t change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not,” Hanks said. “That’s the issue anytime any of us go off and try to tell a fresh story or create something that has a beginning and a middle and an end. Doesn’t matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience.”

Lately due to a New York Magazine cover story, nepotism and “nepo babies,” a term to describe the offspring of famous parents, have been in the news. The cover story took a look at the current boom of actors with industry parents. Kate Hudson, who is the daughter of Goldie Hawn, also dismissed the term, Variety reports.

“The nepotism thing, I mean… I don’t really care,” Hudson told The Independent. “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.

“I actually think there are other industries where it’s [more common],” Hudson said. “Maybe modeling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, ‘wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!’ I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is – if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter.”