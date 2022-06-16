Tom Hanks Screams at Aggressive Fan to ‘Back the F–k Off’ After Knocking Over His Wife: VIDEO

Being a celebrity as famous as Tom Hanks comes with a great many benefits. Occasionally, however, fame can make life more difficult, even dangerous. While many fans couldn’t be more respectful in their admiration, keeping a safe distance and never pushing the boundaries of common courtesy, others don’t always show the good manners called for in a given situation.

On Wednesday night, Tom Hanks took his wife, Rita Wilson, out to dinner in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. As they stepped out of the restaurant, the couple was immediately surrounded by a small group of fans. The situation clearly made Hanks nervous, as he pushed through the crowd to get closer to his wife with a harassed expression when they were briefly separated.

And things only went downhill from there, as the crowd surged, causing Rita to lose her balance. Thankfully, she didn’t fall to the pavement, but it was a frightening situation nonetheless. At this point, Tom Hanks had enough, turning toward the crowd in pure rage. “Back the f–k off!” he screamed. “Knocking over my wife?!”

The couple’s bodyguards rushed them into the waiting vehicle and they sped off, the guilty fan saying, “Sorry about that, Tom,” to Hanks’ back before explaining to the others that someone pushed him into Rita Wilson.

‘Elvis’ Star Tom Hanks Sparks Concern With Shaking Hand

When Australia native Baz Luhrmann set out to create his Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis, he knew the sunny shores of Sydney would provide the ideal filming location. And, as both the director and film have such close ties to The Land Down Under, Luhrmann decided to hold a premiere ahead of the worldwide June 24 release in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.

The event was, of course, attended by two of the film’s biggest stars, Austin Butler, who plays Elvis, and Tom Hanks, who portrayed The King’s questionable manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Ahead of the premiere, Tom Hanks gave a speech explaining his admiration for both Australia and Elvis.

“There is no better place in the world to make a motion picture than right on the Gold Coast,” he explained. “I’ve shot films in Morocco and Los Angeles and New York City and Seattle and in Berlin. None of them have what the Gold Coast has, and what is that? Two words. None of those other cities have Dan Murphy.”

As he spoke, holding the microphone in his right hand with his left in his pocket, his visible hand began to shake. He attempted to steady the microphone a few times before placing his left hand underneath his right and finishing his speech holding the mic with both hands.

The actor’s seeming inability to control his trembling hand, in addition to his significant weight loss, sparked concern among fans in regard to his health. Tom Hanks, however, has yet to comment on either.