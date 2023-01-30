Tom Selleck Turns 78: Celebrating the ’Blue Blood’s Star’s Iconic Career on His Birthday

It’s time to wish Tom Selleck a very happy birthday as the star of Blue Bloods turns 78 years old on Sunday, January 29. Selleck’s career has spanned numerous decades. Of course, most people remember Selleck from playing private detective Thomas Magnum on the CBS show Magnum, P.I. But his career has a lot more in it than Magnum.

Thomas William Selleck was born in Detroit, Michigan. His parents were Martha, a homemaker, and his father Robert, a real estate investor and executive. Three other siblings, Robert, Martha, and Daniel, make up the Selleck family.

Tom Selleck Has Appeared On Shows Like ‘Friends,’ ‘Las Vegas,’ ‘The Rockford Files’

As for Selleck’s TV work, some of his roles included Dr. Richard Burke on Friends and A.J. Cooper on Las Vegas. Back in the 1970s, Selleck made guest-starring appearances on the popular NBC show The Rockford Files opposite James Garner. Selleck considered Garner a mentor and friend in his career.

In other TV work, Selleck appeared in six failed pilots before Magnum, P.I. was picked up by CBS. He actually was not the first choice to play Magnum. That honor went to Kevin Dobson, best known for playing Bobby Crocker on the CBS show Kojak. Dobson turned it down, leading Selleck to play him.

Selleck also has been in numerous movies, whether they have been for the big screen or the TV. Among those are Three Men and a Baby, Selleck’s most successful theatrical release. Other movies include Quigley Down Under, Mr. Baseball, and Lassiter.

Some of Selleck’s accolades for his career include a star on the famed Hollywood Walk of Fame. He picked this up on June 4, 1986.

Selleck Appeared Twice On ‘The Dating Game’ And Lost Both Times

Meanwhile, the first time that Selleck appeared on TV was in 1967 on the popular game show The Dating Game. He actually appeared on there twice and lost both times. Reportedly, soon after Selleck started getting TV commercial work for products like Pepsi-Cola.

Back in 1998, People Magazine picked Selleck as one of the 50 Most Beautiful People in the World, IMDb reports. Here’s an interesting tidbit about him. Did you know that he was selected to play Indiana Jones? Selleck was pegged to play the role that eventually would go to Harrison Ford. The reason Selleck didn’t appear as Jones had to do with his contract for Magnum, P.I. The actor already had committed to the show.

Selleck is married to Jillie Mack, his second wife. He has two children, Hannah, who is an international show jumper, and Kevin. He’s the son of Jacqueline Ray, Selleck’s first wife. Kevin is from her first marriage. Selleck adopted Kevin during his marriage to Ray and has remained close to him.