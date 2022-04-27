‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck to Appear on ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Today: How to Watch

The duo we never knew we needed. “Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck will be a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” later today, per Clarkson’s latest post.

Tom Selleck will join Kelly Clarkson in the hot seat, dishing on his career and how he gained his “all-star” fame as a movie and TV icon. All-star seems to be the theme of the episode, as Clarkson also welcomes on several drag queens from the newest season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars.” The final guest will be Michelle Zauner, leader of the K-pop band Japanese Breakfast.

“TODAY get ready for an ALL-STAR show!” Kelly Clarkson wrote in her caption. “Don’t miss Tom Selleck, #DragRace #AllStars7 @monetxchange, @sheacoulee, @oddlyyvie & Raja Gemini @sutanamrull, plus a sit-down and performance from @jbrekkie!”

Check out the photo of Tom Selleck and Kelly Clarkson below. Plus, we’ve got a breakdown of how you can catch this dynamic duo on Clarkson’s show.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is an NBC daytime program that airs at different times depending on your local station. Some states air the show at 9 a.m., while others wait until 4 p.m. You can check out your local listing here.

Don’t have cable? Don’t worry, all episodes are also available on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. If you pay for the Premium package, you can typically watch these episodes the day after they air live. So, check the streaming service later today or tomorrow if you want to catch the Tom Selleck episode.

Here’s a Sneak Peek of What Kelly Clarkson and Tom Selleck Talk About

Earlier today, NBC shared a small one-minute tidbit of Tom Selleck’s interview with Kelly Clarkson. In the clip, the two start out talking about “Blue Bloods,” but soon segue to a show Selleck guest-starred in back in the 1990s: “Friends.”

“The hardest thing is to guest on a show. It’s hard,” Selleck explained. “So I try to relax the new actors, cause that’s really hard to come on a show where everybody’s up to speed.”

“Blue Bloods” has its fair share of guest stars every season. And when working with a talent like Selleck, it’s sure to be intimidating. So it’s nice to know that he tries to put them at ease. Especially when he’s been in their shoes.

“It’s like when I did ‘Friends,'” Selleck continued. “They were up to speed, they read the script.”

When Kelly Clarkson exclaimed that he was “amazing” on “Friends, Tom Selleck replied, “I wasn’t amazing at what they call the table read.”

He added, “I was scared to death. I’d done ‘Taxi’ a long time before, but I hadn’t done a sitcom. So I was really nervous. And Courtney ]Cox] helped a lot, Courtney’s a big help. But that group is just an incredible group of friends. They obviously became friends in life as well as on the show. And it was a wonderful place to work.”

See Clarkson and Selleck for yourself below.