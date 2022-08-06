‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Opens Up About How His Career Has Impacted His Health

Watching Tom Selleck playing NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods might not look like a taxing role. For Selleck, who’s 77 years old, Father Time has a way of catching up to him. The actor has done a lot of physical work in TV and movies throughout his career. Because of this, his health needs attention to this very day. Selleck talked about his own struggles in the realm of health and well-being recently.

“You know, my back’s kind of messed up, Selleck told CBS in an interview, according to Express. “When you do stunts in movies – I do a lot of them – you’re taking a risk, but you’re also sitting around a lot. So, you might do a fight scene, and then you sit in your chair. And it’s not like you have a personal trainer saying, ‘Okay, we’re ready to go, but Tom needs 10 minutes of stretching and warm-up.’ You just see the price of stunts. They weren’t that hard, but I think it’s the stop-and-go of all that stuff.”

Tom Selleck of ‘Blue Bloods’ Admitted That He ‘Cheated’ In Some Fight Scenes On Old Show

So, you better believe that Selleck will get himself ready to rock and roll as Season 13 is being filmed right now for the CBS police drama. Many of his scenes on the show will have him seated behind his desk or at the Reagan diner table. There are not a lot of stunts being performed by him.

Hey, he’s the commissioner on the show. There are others who can handle the rough stuff. Yet there will be rough stuff of another kind playing out for him this season. He’s going to watch his daughter Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan, look to become the next Manhattan District Attorney. She’s going to be running in an election and it’s one of the show’s top storylines this season. Seeing if Erin can win the election is going to be something worth watching for sure.

Yet don’t look for Frank Reagan to be in any fight scenes. Not like he was on the old Magnum P.I. show. Well, he did make an admission recently when chatting it up with country music singer and talk-show host Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Are you ready for this one? Selleck admitted to her that he “cheated” during his fight scenes on the old CBS drama.

“I cheated,” Selleck said. “I read the script and if I knew I had a fight scene coming up, I wouldn’t wear the [short] shorts. Because I would put pads underneath my jeans and stuff.” Yet the actor also would admit that the shorts of Magnum’s day are making a comeback.