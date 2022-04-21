‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major Update About Next ‘Jesse Stone’ Movie

Tom Selleck fans have long been waiting for the latest – and final – installment of the Blue Bloods star’s hit film franchise series Jesse Stone. Now, the longtime actor has given fans an awesome sneak-peek, updating viewers on the progress of the long-awaited film.

“I’m still working on it!” Tom Selleck confirms to his fans about a brand-new Jesse Stone installment. However, Selleck notes, this film will veer slightly from the other films within the popular film franchise.

“It isn’t the same cumulative narrative anymore,” Tom Selleck tells TV Insider of the newest Jesse Stone addition. Selleck explains that it was important that the films acknowledge that his character Jesse Stone has gotten older as the years have gone by.

“As time has passed, I’m older and the Jesse Stone audience needs to account for that,” the Blue Bloods star explains.

“He’s at a different part of his life,” the actor continues.

Will ‘Jesse Stone’ Be Finding a New Home in Latest Installment?

It’s an interesting take, watching Jesse Stone age just as anyone else would, and having the latest films adapt to this. However, Selleck says, this wasn’t the initial plan for the franchise after the completion of the ninth installment years ago.

“That’s interesting,” Selleck says of the new approach to the beloved character.

“But that’s not the script we started to do after we finished the ninth movie,” he adds. Selleck also notes that the Jesse Stone films have long been connected with the Hallmark channel. However, he says, there’s a chance this could change in the future.

“We have a deal with Hallmark Channel,” Selleck explains.

“But they’ve moved on to [other] shows,” he adds noting that if Hallmark doesn’t take the newest Jesse Stone film, the show will still go on!

“It’s saleable,” Tom Selleck says of the final Jesse Stone film.

“If it’s not on Hallmark, we could end up elsewhere,” the actor explains.

Tom Selleck’s Popular ‘Jesse Stone’ Franchise Has Been a Hit Since 2005

Tom Selleck currently portrays New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on the hit CBS television series Blue Bloods. The longtime actor has no doubt been a fan favorite for decades. From portraying the iconic Magnum P.I in the 1980s; to starring in some of our favorite films, Tom Selleck has become one of the most popular actors on both the big and the small screen with some very memorable roles.

Among these roles is Sellecks’ portrayal of Jesse Stone, a homicide detective. This character, and the franchise, are based on the popular novels written by Robert B. Parker. The first installment of the popular films first premiered in 2005 and has a total of nine films in its successful library. In addition to portraying the beloved homicide detective in the hit Jesse Stone films, Tom Selleck also serves as producer for the series.