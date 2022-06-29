‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Explains How He Got Lucky Twice in His Career

Tom Selleck considers himself extremely fortunate to have had two massive television hits across two centuries. Still, it’s tough to believe Blue Bloods has surpassed Magnum, P.I. in terms of the number of episodes and seasons. Incredibly, Blue Bloods has been on for 22 seasons and recently passed 250 episodes.

“Great actors and great characters and good writing — that’s why it’s still on,” Tom Selleck said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I don’t know where the time went, but, yeah, we did 163 hours of ‘Magnum’ and I thought well okay, you can’t get that lucky twice. It was a really lovely little celebration,” Selleck said about Blue Bloods passing 250 episodes.

It’s no understatement on Tom Selleck’s part. The success of Blue Bloods is extremely rare. Not only has the show been a rating success for 12 years, but it’s also been renewed for an upcoming 13th season. Unlike most procedural shows it’s also managed to keep much of its core cast intact over the entire run. The fact that Selleck, along with Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan have been there since day one certainly adds to the family dynamic.

Selleck’s prolific career goes beyond his 2 most famous roles

Still, it’s understandable that Tom Selleck feels lucky for such tv success finding him twice. Indeed, his 1980s run on Magnum, P.I. left a permanent mark on pop culture. Selleck’s performance as Magnum became a cornerstone of cool, and propelled the actor into superstardom. It was a ratings success during its entire run, ending only because Selleck wanted to pursue films and focus on family. The show inspired a 2018 reboot with a new cast which eventually served as the lead-in for Blue Bloods.

Of course, Tom Selleck fans know the actor is being modest when he says he’s been lucky twice with acting. The 80s and beyond found Selleck in many successful, high-profile projects. Just as Magnum was winding down. he played the lead in the smash comedy hit, Three Men and a Baby in 1987. Directed by Star Trek actor Leonard Nimoy, the film spawned a 1990 sequel, Three Men and a Little Lady. That same year Selleck starred in Quigley Down Under. The Austrailian set western is a favorite performance of Selleck’s and fans alike.

The 90s also led to another tv role in an iconic series. Tom Selleck appeared as a love interest across multiple episodes of Friends. Though Friends was a massively successful series, many advised Selleck not to do TV after jumping to film. However, Selleck went against this advice and earned an Emmy nomination for his performance. In that regard, he was a trailblazer as it’s become common for high-profile actors to straddle film and television work.

The late 90s and into the 2000s saw Tom Selleck play the character of Jesse Stone in TV movies. Yet again, Selleck saw himself as the lead in a successful series. He ended up playing the character in eight films from 2005 to 2012. With the continued success of Blue Bloods, it’s safe to say Selleck’s been lucky many more than 2 times.