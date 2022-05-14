‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Was Once Accused of Stealing Millions of Gallons of Water for His Avocado Farm

Although he is known for his long-running acting career, “Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck experienced a different kind of attention that had to do with his avocado farm.

According to Express, Tom Selleck was accused of stealing around 1.4 million gallons of water from the Calleguas Municipal Water District in Ventura County, California for the avocado farm. A tanker truck was filled up more than a dozen times over the course of a two-year period. The tanker truck then delivered the water to the “Blue Bloods” star’s 60-acre ranch.

The district took legal action against Tom Selleck because California communities were ordered to cut water usage by 25%. This was amid a four-year drought. The district even spent close to $22,000 to hire a private investigator from 2013 to 2015 to investigate the theft.

In July 2015, the “Blue Bloods” star agreed to pay a settlement of over $21,000 for the lawsuit. Thomas Slosson, a Calleguas Municipal Water District board member stated, “Underpinning these laws is the concept of basic fairness. ”

Slosson also said that the water is for those who paid for everything needed for their water needs. He pointed out it was not for those of other landowners outside Calleguas’ legal boundaries.

Tom Selleck Admits He is Getting Tired of the ‘Hollywood Grind’

Although he has been on CBS’ hit series “Blue Bloods” as NYC Police Commission, Frank Reagan, Tom Selleck admits he is starting to get tired of the “Hollywood Grind.”

Express reports that sources are noting that Tom Selleck is becoming tired of Hollywood. “Blue Bloods” is also taking “more and more” out of him every season.

However, while “Blue Bloods” has been renewed for its 13th season, Tom Selleck is continuing to stay on firmly. While speaking about the renewal, the actor replied, “It’s a blessing! I love what I do and I want to keep doing it.”

Tom Selleck did reveal what his plan is if his body lets him down. “Well, it lets me down from the point of view that I can’t do, or won’t do, what I used to. You know, my back’s kind of messed up. When you do stunts in movies – I do a lot of them – you’re taking a risk, but you’re also sitting around a lot.”

Tom Selleck explained that when it comes to fighting scenes, it becomes a little more difficult at times. Mainly due to having to get back up once he sits down. “I think the price – I see it with peers, I talk to them sometimes – you just see the price of stunts. They weren’t that hard, but I think it’s the stop-and-go of all that stuff.”

Tom Selleck stars on “Blue Bloods” alongside Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, and Donnie Wahlberg.