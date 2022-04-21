‘Jesse Stone’ Movies in Order: Here’s the Full List of the Tom Selleck Detective Films

The popular Jesse Stone film franchise has long been a fan favorite. Who wouldn’t love the series? You have Tom Selleck and all of his mustachioed charm; you have some intriguing detective work going on as Selleck’s homicide detective Jesse Stone works to solve some mysterious crimes; and, of course, you have storylines that we were first drawn to in the Robert B. Parker novels. So far, there are nine films included in the popular franchise, the first premiering in 2005. And, a tenth film is rumored to be on its way.

However, who knew that while each film was released in a particular order, the first in 2005 and the ninth released in 2015, there is a particular order in which to watch the franchise? An order that follows Tom Selleck’s Jesse Stone in a specific chronological order, which is quite a bit different from the franchise’s release-date order.

How To Watch Tom Selleck’s ‘Jesse Stone’ Films in Chronological Order

Fans of the Blue Bloods star’s Jesse Stone films know that the Stone storylines tend to jump around as the films were released over the years. Viewers who have been with the franchise since the beginning no doubt recall that the second Jesse Stone movie, 2006’s Night Passage is a prequel to 2005’s Stone Cold, the franchise’s premiere installment. A lot of this moving occurs throughout the popular franchise. Making watching them in their release order a little confusing for viewers just now jumping into the series. So, here is the perfect chronological order for fans to approach the first nine Jesse Stone films:

Night Passage (2006)

The 2006 Jesse Stone film Night Passage is the second film to be released in the franchise. However, the story actually takes place before Stone’s first installment Stone Cold. This film sees Selleck portraying Jesse Stone as he gets comfortable in his role as police chief. However, things get complicated by a murder case that hits close to home.

Stone Cold (2005)

2005’s Stone Cold is the first Jesse Stone movie. This film was a made-for-TV film created by CBS. Stone Cold features Selleck’s Stone as he investigates a serial murderer. Each murder Selleck’s detective character faces is tied to a similar theme.

Death In Paradise (2006)

Death in Paradise aired just a few months after Night Passage hit the air. In this installment, Jesse Stone deals with a disturbing crime after the discovery of a young woman’s body. Eventually, the seasoned homicide detective connects the crime to mob dealings and the villainous plans of a successful writer.

Sea Change (2007)

In 2007’s Sea Change Tom Selleck brings Jesse Stone back to life as he tries to get to the bottom of some horrific crimes happening in his town of Paradise. Fun fact: Tom Selleck earned an Emmy Award for his performance in the acclaimed made-for-TV installment.

Thin Ice (2009)

In 2009, Selleck returned with Jesse Stone: Thin Ice. This made-for-TV addition came two years after Sea Change. The longest gap between Jesse Stone flicks at the time. The film follows Stone helping a mother of a missing child. The child had been declared dead. However, the mother is still desperate for answers. She teams up with Stone in hopes of finally finding out what happened.

No Remorse (2010)

While there was a two-year gap between Sea Change and Thin Ice, the Jesse Stone franchise picked up its annual release schedule with No Remorse in 2010. This installment sees Stone as he’s suspended from the Paradise town council. As a result, his team tackles cases on their own. In the meantime, Stone connects with an old friend in Boston working on a case involving multiple murders.

Innocents Lost (2011)

Innocents Lost is the 2011 installment of the Jesse Stone movies. This installment, however, is a move from the franchise as we have known it so far. This film is based on a screenplay penned by Selleck and Michael Brandman; rather than a Robert B. Parker book. In Innocents Lost Stone investigates the death of a friend as the town of Paradise continues to adjust to life with a new police chief.

Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

2012’s Benefit of the Doubt is another original screenplay. In this film, Tom Selleck’s Jesse Stone returns to Paradise, against his better judgment. It was a difficult double-murder case that brings the begrudging detective back to his hometown. These murders include the death of the town’s most recent police chief.

Lost in Paradise (2015)

The most recent installment of the Jesse Stone franchise features Stone arriving on the Hallmark Channel for the first time. This film sees Stone return to Boston to investigate a suspected serial killer.