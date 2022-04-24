Meet ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck’s Son, Kevin Selleck

Tom Selleck is one of the most recognizable faces on TV thanks to Blue Bloods, but his son Kevin Selleck also has been in the public eye. He’s not as much these days, yet Kevin Selleck has been a part of Tom’s life for many years. Kevin was adopted when his mother, Jacqueline Ray, was married to Tom.

Tom Selleck’s Son Kevin Selleck Played Volleyball In College

He attended the University of Southern California and played volleyball for the Trojans. Kevin Selleck, whose birth name is Kevin Shepard, was already 21 when Tom adopted him. One interesting fact about him is that he was part of the band Toxic, which he helped form in 1993. After the debut album, Kevin Selleck quit the band in 1996. He would say it was due to personal and family matters. Other reports had his departure over a fight within the group.

Kevin did dabble in the world of acting. The then-young man appears in a 1987 episode of his father’s show Magnum, P.I. He also would write a soundtrack to Scream 2. Rumors have had Kevin Selleck dealing with drug addiction issues. As far as we know at this time, he is clean and sober. Kevin Selleck is married to his wife Annabel and they have six children.

Daughter Hannah Has Successful Career In Equestrian Show Horse Jumping

Besides Kevin, Tom Selleck also has a daughter named Hannah. She is a child of both him and his current wife, actress Jillie Mack. Hannah also is an award-winning showjumper with horses. Unlike her stepbrother, Hannah is quite active on social media. In 2019, she talked about her career with Equestrian Living in an interview.

“My goal right now is to enjoy each moment,” Hannah Selleck said. “It’s a blessing to be jumping so many of these classes, so I’m just trying to be present and take that in. We are goal-oriented as athletes, but you’re also constantly thinking about future plans, where you want to be, and ‘I need to do x, y, and z in order to get this result.’

“Right now, I want to focus on not only having the goals but also being more present,” she said. “You want to enjoy that moment that you’re in—whether it’s in the show ring or training the young horses at home — because we are so, so lucky to work with these animals every day.”

There you go, Tom Selleck fans. If you are looking for Dad to be on TV, then you can watch him as NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan on Friday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS.