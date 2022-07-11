This Tom Selleck Film Has a Shocking 0% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

It’s hard to believe that Tom Selleck could make a flop. The Blue Bloods star has had some of the most memorable and iconic roles in the history of television and film. He leapt to stardom as the original title character in Magnum PI. Selleck had a memorable run as Dr. Richard Burke on the ’90s series Friends.

He also had a lot of film success while his television career was blossoming. His biggest early success in film was Three Men and a Baby. He reprised his role for the sequel, Three Men and a Little Lady, a few years later. He was in Quigley Down Under. Selleck also played baseball in Japan in Mr. Baseball. It’s been a memorable run for Tom Selleck since the days of Magnum PI.

But there was one forgettable film from 1992 that, remarkably, has a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Folks! is a film where Selleck plays “Jon,” and Jon has it all. He has a great job and family. He’s got a great house. As his father gets older, he starts struggling with his senility and he burns down his home while Jon’s mother is in the hospital. So Jon brings both of his parents to live with him, and everything in his life goes south. The film also starred Don Ameche, Anne Jackson, Chritine Ebersole and a young, unknown Jon Favreau. It was directed by Ted Kotcheff, who had just had a big hit with Weekend at Bernie’s.

Folks! had a budget of $15 million and it produced $6 million globally.

Tom Selleck’s Legacy Began With ‘Magnum PI’

Tom Selleck landed the role of Magnum PI at 35-years-old. That’s when his career truly began to take off. At the time, he also auditioned for the role of Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark. But Selleck had already signed his contract to work on Magnum PI, and it prevented him from working on anything else.

“Some actors, that kind of thing might’ve killed them,” he said. “I did the right thing. I kept my word and I lived up to the contract.”

He concedes that if Magnum PI hadn’t worked out, he may have never again worked in the business.

“Every actor I know thinks their last job is their last job,” he said. “You finish a job and nine times out of 10 you’re just unemployed and you don’t know where the next one is. It’s stressful.”

He doesn’t have to worry about being unemployed anytime soon. Blue Bloods is still a hit after 12 seasons and 244 episodes. The show, which also stars Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan, is set to return this October. It airs at 10 p.m. on Fridays.