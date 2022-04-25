Tom Selleck Once Called Split From First Wife ‘One of the Great Sorrows’ of His Life

Tom Selleck has had a career filled with success, yet there was a time when things were not so good and it involves his first wife. Back in 1979, before Magnum, P.I. even hit the airwaves, Selleck separated from his first wife Jacquelyn Ray. He would look back on this moment in 1982 and share some honest words about it.

Tom Selleck Reflects On Time After Splitting From His First Wife

“It’s one of the great sorrows of my life that we can’t be together—I’d always planned to be married for the rest of my life,” Selleck said in an interview with People. “We’re still very close, still on good terms. We’ve worked out an agreement to live separately, but we haven’t made any moves toward divorce.” He also had adopted Jacquelyn’s son Kevin from a previous relationship.

At the time, tabloids were even saying that Selleck split from Ray as Magnum, P.I. was first getting itself on the air on CBS. “That’s the cliché, that’s the meaty story,” Selleck told People. “Spouse Dumps Spouse After She Gives Him the Best Years of Her Life. But it’s not true, and it’s not nice, or fair, or kind. We separated a full six months before I even shot the pilot of Magnum.”

Actor Marries Actress Jillie Mack In 1987 and Has A Daughter

He would divorce Ray, though, and ultimately marry actress Jillie Mack after a few years. They have a daughter named Hannah, who has made a name for herself as a horse jumping champion. Magnum, P.I. would run from 1980-88 on CBS then come to an end at Selleck’s behest. He’s back on TV now, playing NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods as the show passed 250 episodes earlier this season.

When did Selleck and Mack get married? On August 7, 1987, they tied the knot. It was an interesting story as “Tom Jenkins” and “Suzie Mack” would pop up at a 24-hour chapel in Lake Tahoe and get married. One of the things that Selleck did, too, was to buy a ranch in California so that he could become more grounded as a family man. “I quit Magnum to have a family,” Selleck said in an interview. “It took a long time to get off the train, but I try very hard to have balance, and this ranch has helped me do that.”

These days, Selleck will even schedule time away from the Blue Bloods set in New York City to fly back to California. Actors will have their schedules adjusted to work when Selleck is on the show’s set. He stays focused on being a family man and makes time for it every single season.