Tom Selleck’s Daughter Stuns in New Pic From Paris ‘Girls Trip’

Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck may be one of the most iconic faces in the business. After all, he’s often the first TV and film star fans think of when naming iconic mustachioed stars in the business. And now Selleck’s daughter, Hannah Selleck, is continuing the family’s tradition of good looks.

She is regularly stunning fans in her own way sharing gorgeous pics across her social media accounts. Most recently, the younger Selleck shares some gorgeous throwback pics of a girl’s night out in Paris in a recent Throw Back Thursday Instagram post. And as Hannah Selleck says in her message, thrips like this are “always a good idea!”

In this recent Instagram post, Hannah Selleck shares a stunning pic from a fun girl’s night out in Paris. From the hashtags she includes in her Insta post, it seems as if Selleck’s daughter was having a blast celebrating a friend’s wedding day.

“A girls’ trip to Paris is always a good idea,” Tom Selleck’s daughter says in a July 14 Insta post. Hannah Selleck then adds the two dancing girls emoji, along with an emoji of the French flag.

“#tbt @Ideguzburg’s gorgeous wedding,” Selleck writes in her message.

Blue Bloods Star Tom Selleck’s Daughter Shares Her World Travels With Her Insta Followers

Her most recent “TBT” Insta post may be a throwback to her girl’s trip to a Paris wedding but this is not the only international adventure the California-native has enjoyed. In fact, Tom Selleck’s only daughter recently shared some of her adventures in Spain, sharing some gorgeous looks with her Insta fans.

In this series of Insta pics, Selleck is donning a stunningly gorgeous olive green gown. The look is accentuated by a high slit that show’s off Hannah’s toned legs. Her blonde ponytail flies in the breeze as Hannah shows off some beautiful poses with her elegant look.

The setting is breathtaking. The Blue Bloods star’s daughter is standing on a rustic pebbled driveway…standing tall behind Selleck is a beautifully historic Spanish castle. The historic building is covered in ivy boasting colorful glass windowpanes. It’s no wonder at all why Selleck’s Insta followers are quick to comment on the fairy-tale-like series of photos.

“BABE,” one of Selleck’s followers writes in the comments. Another points out how perfect the olive-colored gown looks on Selleck.

“[O]kay this color on you,” the commenter says.