Tom Selleck Declares That Short Shorts Are Making a Comeback: ‘Back To Where They Should Be’

With summer just around the corner, there is one fashion trend that Tom Selleck is absolutely excited about, which is the return of short shorts.

During a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tom Selleck shared his thoughts about the return of the short shorts trend. “I’m disappointed that you didn’t wear the shorts. I get a lot of short questions because they’re short,” Selleck explained.

Kelly Clarkson also discussed the “back in the day” shorts trend. “That’s what shorts are,” the “Blue Bloods” star declared. “Shorts are short. And those pajama bottoms that they wore for about the last decade are silly. And you can trip on them.”

Tom Selleck then revealed that the short shorts trend is coming back. “And they’re – you know what? They’re coming back up. Look at the basketball players now. Shorts are coming back to where they should be.

Tom Selleck Opens Up About the Pressure He Experiences As An Actor & His Experience on ‘Friends’

While continuing to chat with Kelly Clarkson, Tom Selleck discussed the pressure he experiences in his acting career. “I couldn’t get sick because if I don’t go to work, about 200 people don’t go to work.”

Clarkson then admitted that she understands the pressure he experiences. “I’m telling you, that was so stressful for me. I never got it. But that was like, that was so stressful. Because so many people would be out of work if I got sick. That was a lot of pressure.”

Tom Selleck also said the hardest thing for him is to guest on a show. “I try to relax the new actors because that’s really hard to come on a show where everybody’s up to speed.”

Tom Selleck further declared that he was actually nervous about being on “Friends” in the recurring role of Dr. Richard Burke. “I was scared to death. I had done ‘Taxi’ a long time before. But I hadn’t done a sitcom. So I was really nervous.”

Despite not being amazing at the table read, Tom Selleck said he found support in Courteney Cox, who played his love interest, Monica Gellar, on the show. “Courteney’s a big help,” Selleck explained. He then reflected on what it was like to be on the “Friends” set. “That group is just an incredible group of friends. They obviously became friends in real life as on the show and it shows.”

Tom Selleck went on to admit that he was “speechless” when he was asked to continue his guest star on the show. This was due to the fact that he was only supposed to film three episodes.