Tom Selleck Explains One of the Hardest Parts of Acting on TV

As an actor, Tom Selleck has literally done it all. He’s starred on both the big and small screen and has even spent some time on Broadway. But out of everything he’s tried, guest-starring on a sitcom was the hardest.

Selleck has worked on a few comedies in his day, but he’s probably most known for his recurring role on Friends. In the show, he played Monica Geller’s older-yet-dashing suiter, Richard. From 1996 to 2000, he only appeared in 10 installments. But he made a lasting impression on both the characters and the viewers.

And during a chat with Rachel Ray, he admitted that working on the show was one of the most challenging projects of his career. Because of that, he takes special care to help newcomers on the set of Blue Bloods.

“The hardest thing is to guest on a show,” he admitted. “It’s really hard. I try to relax the new actors cause that’s really hard to come on a show when everyone is up to speed. It’s like when I did Friends. They were up to speed. They read the script.”

Clarkson was floored by the revelation. She, just like every other Friends fan out there, thought that Selleck was “amazing” on the show. But despite the fact that Richard seemed completely calm and comfortable with the loveable gang, Selleck was secretly shaking.

“I was scared to death,” Selleck recalled while adding that he completely failed at the table reads. “I had done Taxi a long time before, but I hadn’t done a sitcom.”

Tom Selleck Was Invited Back For More Episodes of ‘Friends’

In the end, Tom Selleck never let on that acting in a sitcom was hard for him. When he joined the cast, the show only gave him three episodes. But because he meshed so well with the story, the producers gave him a bigger storyline. He even got the chance to come back years after leaving just to shake up the Monica and Chandler romance.

“It was a wonderful place to work,” Selleck said. “And we ended up doing about [10] (episodes).”

But the actor admitted that it was Courtney Cox who was the reason he earned such a big place on the legendary sitcom while calling her “a big help.”

The Monica actress noticed his nerves and coached him through the work. But the behind-the-scenes camaraderie was a big help, too.

“That group is just an incredible group of friends,” Selleck gushed. “They obviously became friends in life as well as on the show, and it shows.”