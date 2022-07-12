Tom Selleck Recalls His ‘Magnum PI’ Fight Scenes, ‘I Cheated!’

More than 30 years after “Magnum P.I.” came to an end, “Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck reveals that when it came to TV show’s fight scenes, he “cheated” all the action.

During a recent appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Tom Selleck opened up about how he avoided dangerous Magnum P.I.” fight scenes “I cheated,” Selleck admitted. “I read the script and if I knew I had a fight scene coming up, I wouldn’t wear the [short] shorts. Because I would put pads underneath my jeans and stuff.”

Tom Selleck further explained that while jeans are a “safer” option when it comes to butt-kicking on the set, he said the weather in Hawaii made it somewhat unbearable to wear the article of clothing. “I cheated it that way but it’s hot over there.”

Along with discussing the “Magnum P.I.” scenes, Tom Selleck reflected on the short shorts he had to wear on the show’s set. “I got a lot of short questions because they were short,” Selleck joked. Clarkson then said, “They were short then, back in the day though. You’ve got nice legs.”

Tom Selleck then declared, “That’s what shorts are, shorts are short. And those pajama bottoms that they wore for about the last decade are silly. You can trip on them.”

The actor continued to defend the short shorts by saying the style is coming back. “They’re coming back up, look at the baseball players, shorts are coming back to where they’re supposed to be.”

Tom Selleck Previously Spoke About the ‘Magnum P.I.’ Reboot

In 2018, Tom Selleck spoke to TV Insider about what he thought about “Magnum P.I.” getting a reboot. The “Blue Bloods” star recalled meeting up with CBS TV Studios President, David Stapf and discussing the show.

“CBS is kind of my home network,” Tom Selleck said at the time. “I’ve done ‘The Young and the Restless’ and [most of] the ‘Jesse Stone’ movies as well as ‘Magnum’ and ‘Blue Bloods with them. Peter [Lenkov] was very effusive about the project; he grew up with ‘Magnum’ and this was his dream.”

However, Tom Selleck said he didn’t want anything to do with the reboot. “They asked and I said, ‘Absolutely not. I’m busy with ‘Blue Bloods.’ It will never be what in my fantasy world I would make it to be.”

Selleck also ruled out a guest spot as well, noting he doesn’t need to be on show to give his approval. “I told them that I won’t do some cameo guest spot to let the audience know I approve. I’m sure they’d like it, but I have an obligation to my version. And Peter’s going to do his take on what ‘Magnum’ under some similar circumstances should be about.”