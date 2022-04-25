Tom Selleck Revealed His ‘Least Favorite Role’ on Billboards

Although he’s had his fair share of success in the acting industry over the years, Tom Selleck has also participated in billboards marketing. And in 1982, the now “Blue Bloods” star revealed his least favorite role on billboards.

While speaking to People in the 1982 interview, Tom Selleck stated that his Salem billboards were his least favorite role in the marketing strategy. “It was a way of supplementing my income,” Selleck shared about the billboards. “But they were up for four years. And I don’t even smoke.”

Tom Selleck also spoke about the cigarette billboards during an interview with TV Guide. “I did a Salem billboard for about 500 bucks and forever since I’ve been called the Marlboro Man,” he said at the time. “I did commercials and maybe four still photography jobs to pay the rent. But in those days, being known as a male model didn’t help your career.”

While also discussing how he was discovered, Tom Selleck told TV Guide, “A casting director saw me on ‘The Dating Game,’ where I was hopelessly inept. All my fraternity brothers at the University of Southern California were going on with their girlfriends. Shame on them. They would rig it and pretend they didn’t know each other I was hopeless. I was very shy.”

Tom Selleck Reveals How He Got One Job Through Basketball Connections

Tom Selleck went on to share that he ended up getting a “good agent” from doing the dating show. The agent helped him get an audition for a 20th Center Fox new-talent program. This was when his college basketball career came in handy.

“I was in business school planning a career with United Airlines, ” Tom Selleck recalled. “And I’d never done any acting! I did a horrible scene from ‘Barefoot in the Park.’ But I was lucky because [20th president’ Dick Zanuck was a huge UCLA basketball fan. He asked me if I knew Kareem Abdul-Jabbar [then known as Lew Alcindor]. When I told him that I played against Kareem [in USC–UCLA games], that’s probably why I got the job.”

Tom Selleck considered the incident to be a blessing because he never got a grade higher than a C in his major. He revealed how his father’s response to him considering quitting United Airlines and taking the Fox training. “He told me, ‘I don’t think you want to be 25 years old and look back and say, what if.’ He really embraced risk.”

In regards to any projects he really regrets doing, Tom Selleck added, “There’s only one movie I say ill things about. I was offered [1992’s] ‘Christopher Columbus: The Discovery,’ with Marlon Brando. Who in my generation was the Man. I’d say I’d only do it if Brando was in it. But when I got on set, instead of seven scenes with Brando, there was only one and he didn’t speak. I tried to quit, but I was warned I’d be sued. It was a horrible movie!”