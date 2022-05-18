Why Tom Selleck Once Came Close to Walking Out of an Interview on the ‘Rosie O’Donnell Show’

Across a now complete 12 seasons of “Blue Bloods,” Tom Selleck has made numerous appearances on various talk shows. While there, he often discusses his former roles, his personal experiences, and his success with the current CBS series. However, despite his likable demeanor, Tom Selleck once came close to walking out of an interview on the “Rosie O’Donnell Show.” Why?

Well, according to The Things, Selleck made an appearance on O’Donnell’s show in 1999 to discuss his then-brand-new film, “The Love Letter” which also starred popular TV personality, Ellen DeGeneres. However, things became quite tense when the host turned her focus away from the film and to the actor’s support of the NRA.

During the televised interview, the outlet reports O’Donnell accused Tom Selleck of supporting gun violence. She cited his connection to the NRA. However, Selleck quickly dismissed the accusation, explaining he was a member of the NRA in his youth.

Tom Selleck Supporters Call Him a ‘Gentleman’ for His Behavior Toward O’Donnell

Nevertheless, O’Donnell, infamous for her past controversies and public feuds with various celebrities pressed into Selleck. She called the “Blue Bloods” star a spokesperson for the cause. While the show host continued to lash at him, Selleck maintained his cool, earning the respect of viewers nationwide.

“I love how Selleck just quieted down near the end and let her burn herself out,” one viewer said. “He knew the game that was being played, and just wasn’t gonna go for it.”

Another added, “Tom Selleck is a gentleman who handled Rosie with more grace than I would have.”

Simultaneously, looking back on the event, Rosie O’Donnell admitted to her wrongdoing. The outlet reports she was “not proud” of her behavior during the 1999 interview.

In speaking about the fiasco, she said, “I think it’s just the first time that I ever challenged a celebrity.”

More apologetically, she continued, “In hindsight, if I had to redo [it], I would do it differently.” Of Tom Selleck, O’Donnell added, “Kind man, who, for the rest of his life, has to be associated with me and that one event.”

That said, the host admitted following the interview, that she had not been in a positive place emotionally. Nevertheless, those who saw the interview stood steadfast by the “Blue Bloods” actor and “Magnum, P.I.” alum.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Was Once Accused of Stealing Water for His Avocado Farm

Despite his popularity as an actor, it seems Tom Selleck’s likability is a magnet for trouble. Later in his career, following his broadcasted feud with Rosie O’Donnell, Tom Selleck was once accused of stealing millions of gallons of water for his avocado farm.

Express reports that several years ago, Tom Selleck allegedly stole about 1.4 million gallons of water from the Calleguas Municipal Water District in Ventura County, California for his produce. The state, which has faced worsening drought for two decades, went after the Hollywood icon because, at the time of the theft, communities needed to cut water usage by 25%.

After hiring a private investigator, the district required Selleck to pay a settlement totaling $21,000.