Why Tom Selleck Thought ‘Magnum, P.I.’ Was Too ‘James Bond’ at First

Many people might think Tom Selleck just fell in love with the classic TV show Magnum, P.I. at first sight and he was grateful for it. Yes, the then-young actor was quite grateful to get a role in a TV series. Yet there was something a bit wrong upon seeing the initial script. Selleck would portray Thomas Magnum on the CBS show in a little different way. The first iteration of Magnum was of a James Bond type of character. It was too much in the actor’s eyes.

Tom Selleck of ‘Magnum, P.I.’ Takes Character In Different Direction Than James Bond

So, he took a little touch from another classic TV show character to make it work. Selleck wanted his character to be a little bit flawed and looked to James Garner’s portrayal of Jim Rockford in The Rockford Files for inspiration. “[Magnum] was more of a private investigator, owed money to his friends, was the least responsible guy,” Selleck said in an interview with Closer Weekly.

It turns out that Tom Selleck portraying his role in that way on Magnum, P.I. worked quite well. Viewers could grow an attachment and fondness for the private investigator over many seasons. The show would take its toll on Selleck, who has said that he’s more of a family type of guy. Selleck admits that he grew tired of playing the guy who would be working for Robin Masters.

“I never thought I’d be lucky enough to do a show that had that long a run,” Selleck said in an interview with TV Insider around the time Blue Bloods celebrated its 250th episode. “Maybe Magnum, P.I. could have reached that number because nobody wanted to cancel it. I was the guy causing the divorce.”

Character On TV Show Also Has A Connection As Vietnam Veteran

The year was 1988 and it was a good one for Selleck as he shares here. “I’d done the number one movie [Three Men and a Baby] in the U.S. and I wanted to have a family. The number of series that have done as many episodes as Blue Bloods is a tiny, tiny percentage.”

If you remember one thing about Thomas Magnum, then besides being a private eye he also was a Vietnam veteran. Having this as part of the character’s makeup did mean a lot to Selleck.

“I’m very proud that (Magnum, P.I. creator) Don Bellisario put flashbacks from Vietnam (in the series) and made it a part of the character,” he said. “I also fought, because Universal said and CBS said, ‘The flashbacks are great in the two-hour movie. They got to go away. Vietnam’s got to go away (in the series). It’s death.’ We said, ‘No.’ We weren’t a success yet.”