Tom Selleck’s Daughter Hannah Stuns in Pics From Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson’s Wedding

Hannah Selleck, the daughter of Tom Selleck, is sharing pictures of her from the wedding of Paulina Gretzky and golfer Dustin Johnson. Hannah, who has a connection with horse show jumping, looks stunning in these photos. The wedding did take place this weekend. From these pictures, it looks like a good time was had by all there.

Tom Selleck’s daughter appears at the Gretzky Johnson wedding looking good and her followers responded. They used words like “stunning” and “so gorgeous!” along with some fire emojis. People keeping up with Hannah Selleck were impressed by what she shared on Sunday.

A story from E! Online says Gretzky, a model, and Johnson were married on Saturday. It comes on the heels of an eight-year engagement. Gretzky and Johnson did have the service before family and friends at Blackberry Farm, a luxury resort in the Great Smoky Mountains near Knoxville, Tenn.

Tom Selleck’s Daughter Talks About Her Healing Journey From 2018 Fall

Last year, Hannah Selleck took to social media and shared photos of herself in a horse competition. Back in 2018, though, she had a severe fall from a horse and it led her to reevaluate some things. Hannah talks about healing from her injuries in an interview with Modern Luxury Palm Beach.

“Being told that I might not run again was pretty intense,” Selleck said. “I worked with an energy healer and we worked on a lot of guided meditations and visualizations.” She says that her visualization was “imagining myself and my horse in a protective white light, and that we were protected over the jumps, the whole course.”

“The next competition, I remember thinking, ‘I don’t know if this is going to work, but we’ll give it a try,'” she said. “We went in and that fear started to come up; I could feel it. I just closed my eyes for a minute and envisioned this white light and rode really well. (And) I have always been a very mentally strong rider. I have always thought you can just push through everything — so it was shifting my thinking that restorative yoga is just as important as my cardio. That shift is a good thing for sure.”

In 2015, a younger Hannah sat down for an interview with the Los Angeles Times and talked about choosing an equestrian life. She says, “I started competing around the age of 12 and when I was 14 I had to choose between ballet and riding and had to choose. So I chose the horses and from then on I sort of dove into it.”