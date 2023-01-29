Tom Verlaine, Rock Band Television Frontman, Dead at 73

Punk rocker Tom Verlaine, the guitarist and singer for the 1970s group Television, has died. He was 73 years old.

Jesse Paris Smith, daughter of his long-time collaborator and former girlfriend Patti Smith, shared the news via Instagram on Saturday, January 28.

“Dearest Tom,” she wrote alongside two touching black and white photos. “The love is immense and forever. My heart is too intensely full to share everything now, and finding the words is too deep of a struggle. The feeling inside is so heavy, though your spirit is light and lifted, it is everywhere, completely and truly free.”

Verlaine passed away in Manhattan on the same day as the posting after suffering “a brief illness,” according to The New York Post.

Tom Verlaine Emerged From the Famous CBGB Club in New York

Verlaine was one of the many musicians and bands, such as Blondie and The Ramones, who found fame in the now-closed New York’s Bowery CBGB club. He and his group hit the scene hard in Britain and earned three UK Top 40 hit singles. But they struggled to find similar success in their home country, so they broke up in 1978 after dropping only two albums.

Tom Verlaine, born Thomas Miller, continued to work as a guitarist, singer, pianist, and songwriter, however. After Television split, he released several solo albums. His work was highly respected in the music industry, and David Bowie even covered one of his songs, Kingdom Come, and included it on his album, Scary Monsters.

Verlaine also played guitar for Patti Smith’s 2000 Grammy-nominated album Glitter in Their Eyes, and he appeared on former Smashing Pumpkins guitarist James Iha’s solo album Look to the Sky.

In 1992, Television got back together and dropped a self-titled record. The 10-track Post-Punk project earned high critical acclaim, but the band didn’t stay fully active following the release. Years later, they would only emerge for brief periods of time.

Following the news of Verlaine’s death, many famous rockers shared their heartbreak on social media.

“Tom Verlaine is one of the greatest rock musicians ever. He [affected] the way John and I play immeasurably. Fly on Tom,” Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea shared in a Tweet.

“I’ve lost a hero….” mourned R.E.M’s Michael Stipe. “You introduced me to a world that flipped my life upside down. I am forever grateful.”