Tommy Lee Posts NSFW Nude Photo on Social Media

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee stunned his Instagram followers on Thursday (August 11th) when he posted an NSFW full-frontal snapshot of himself.

According to Metro, Tommy Lee’s snapshot appeared on the social media platform with the caption “Ooooopppsss.” The picture showed the musician appearing to be at a pool completely naked. He did not blur any part of his body.

The media outlet revealed within three hours of Tommy Lee’s not-so-discreet image being posted, the drummer’s followers had some thoughts. “TOM, YOU CANT POST THIS ON INSTAGRAM,” one follower wrote. Tommy Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan Lee, also apparently appeared to be as shocked as everyone else to see her husband’s fully naked body on display. “OH MY GOD.”

Eventually, Tommy Lee’s snapshot was removed from the platform, either by him or by Instagram, which has a strict no nudity rule. Prior to posting his full frontal photo, Lee shared another picture featuring a naked man standing in front of an elephant with the caption, “How do you breathe through that little thing??”

Meanwhile, Tommy Lee’s followers continued to make comments as to why he decided to post the image to begin with. “We need answers,” one fan wrote. Another stated, “Are we going to act as if nothing happened two hours ago?!?!”

Instagram Users Call Out the Social Media Platform For Allowing Tommy Lee’s Snapshot

Some followers even pointed out that Instagram wasn’t too quick on removing Tommy Lee’s snap off the platform. “Instagram guidelines said idgaf today.”

It’s been said that Tommy Lee’s picture was up on the platform for hours before it was removed. Here is Instagram’s guidelines about nudity. “We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. ”

Instagram also noted that the rule goes for some images of female nipples. However, some photos in the context are allowed. These are of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations, or an act of protest are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK too.”

However, social media went after Instagram for the image. Journalist Lola Méndez declared on Twitter, “So Tommy Le can post a picture of his penis on Instagram that’s still up three hours later but a picture of my curvy booty in a thong bikini gets taken down? Cool, cool.”

Another reporter, Lavender Baj tweeted it may be time to ditch Instagram. “I’m on my last Instagram strike before deletion because I have made one too many jokes about nudes but Tommy lee can just freely post his schlong something something patriarchy idk you get the idea of what this tweet was supposed to say.”