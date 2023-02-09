Tommy Lee Takes to Social Media with Another NSFW Nude Photo

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is at it again with the NSFW photos on social media as he showed his bare butt. At least this time, he made sure to keep his penis out of the camera lens.

“Hey @MrPeanut let’s collab!… I’ll bring the NUTZ!!!!” Lee, 60, captioned the photo posted to Twitter on Tuesday night. In the social media picture, Lee’s bare butt was out in full force. His scrotum sagged beneath his butt. Lee did keep his black T-shirt on, though it provided little to no coverage over his butt.

Tommy Lee Followed Up Twitter Post With One On Instagram

Lee then headed over to Instagram where he posted a selfie of him looking right into the camera. “Slept six hours straight last night. Then one hour gay,” Lee captioned the photo on Wednesday. He added the rainbow emoji in the caption.

Lee appears to be quite proud of his manhood. He previously posted a full-frontal nude photo in August. “Ooooopppsss,” Lee wrote under the since-deleted photo, which he later claimed was taken during “a motherf–king bender.”

The Grammy nominee decided to join subscription service OnlyFans one month later in September. “Yeah THAT Tommy Lee… and yeah THAT D–K!!!! Cum watch me be free,” his biography reads on the site. When he first launched his page last fall, he was charging $39.95 per month. But his price has dropped to $19.99.

Pamela Anderson Talked About Tumultuous Marriage To Lee In Memoir, Documentary

The drummer’s latest nude comes a week after his ex-wife Pamela Anderson released both a memoir, Love, Pamela, and a Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story. They both go into great detail over her tumultuous marriage to Lee, Page Six reports.

Among several other stories involving Anderson, the Baywatch star discussed her true love for Lee. She also wrote about their devastating divorce, arrests, her suicide attempt, and the stolen sex tape which was the main storyline of the Hulu mini-series Pam and Tommy.

“The divorce from Tommy was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life. I was crushed,” she wrote. Anderson added with Lee, she “may have been the only time I was ever truly in love.”

Anderson’s tell-all has since turned some heads. That includes Lee’s current wife, Brittany Furlan. The back-and-forth drama began after Anderson admitted during an interview that Furlan, 36, might find her book “annoying.” The funnywoman responded with a viral TikTok video of her suggesting Anderson wouldn’t be upset if she died.

Lee has been a part of Motley Crue for many years. Fans can hear his drumming work on songs like Home Sweet Home and Dr. Feelgood.