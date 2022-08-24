‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Could There Be a Spinoff Focused on Miles Teller’s Rooster?

Top Gun: Maverick, which is now streaming on demand, has left fans feeling the need for speed… and another sequel. After all, the film introduced a whole new crew of young hot shot pilots for Tom Cruise’s Maverick to train. Many fans believe Miles Teller’s character is the natural successor to the Top Gun franchise. Not only is Teller a solid actor, but his character, Rooster is the son of Maverick’s OG wingman, Goose. However, it took over thirty years for the original Top Gun to get a follow-up. Still, in this sequel-heavy movie landscape, it a follow-up seems inevitable.

There is no news of a Top Gun: Maverick sequel at this time. Given the film’s huge box office success, making over $1.4 billion worldwide, it seems likely that Paramount would immediately approve Top Gun 3 if Tom Cruise so desires it. Miles Teller has said that he would like to see another Top Gun movie focusing on his character, LT Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw.

However, it would boil down to the star of the original 1986 film, Tom Cruise. “That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” Miles Teller recently told ET. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.” Teller knows that he has formed a unique bond with Cruise regardless of whether or not Top Gun 3 comes to fruition. The actor even “just sent him a message the other day for his birthday” back in July.

Miles Teller had to wait years before Top Gun: Maverick was finally released

Though there’s no official word on a sequel yet, Teller seems content enjoying the success of Top Gun: Maverick for now. “For [Cruise] to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it’s just been such a wild ride, and it’s still going,” Miles Teller said. Miles and his other young co-stars like Jay Ellis, and Glen Powell had to be patient with this outcome. Top Gun: Maverick was all but finished back in 2019, but was delayed due to COVID-19. Tom Cruise insisted the film get a theatrical release rather than going straight to streaming platforms. The gamble is paying off.

Of course, much has been made of the box office success of the new Top Gun film. Despite his decades-long career, this is the first billion-dollar box office return for Cruise. Miles Teller is thrilled about the overwhelming numbers. “That’s definitely what my team has been saying for these future negotiations,” Teller joked.

While the triumph of Top Gun: Maverick is a huge milestone for Cruise, he’s not alone. “I’ve never really experienced something like this in my life,” Miles Teller marveled. “It’s a really good feeling.”