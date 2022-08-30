‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly Reveals New Role

Top Gun: Maverick‘s Jennifer Connelly is joining the cast of Apple TV series Dark Matter, where she will explore otherworldly realities. The upcoming nine-part sci-fi series will also star Joel Edgerton, Variety reports.

The series centers on Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man. While walking home on the streets of Chicago, he is abducted into an alternate version of his life. He attempts to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. However, this journey becomes a horror. He leaps into a world of crazy possibilities. Dessen embarks on an epic quest to return to his real family. However, he must defend them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe Dessen can think of: himself. Jennifer Connelly plays Daniela, who is married to Dessen.

This is Jennifer Connelly’s latest TV role after starring in TNT’s Snowpiercer. That show will end its run this year after four seasons. The sci-fi drama series Dark Matter is adapted from the novel by Blake Crouch, who is also writing and showrunning the series. He will executive produce alongside Edgerton, Matt Tolmach, and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions. Jakob Verbruggen (Invasion) is expected to direct the first three episodes. It’s Apple’s newest sci-fi series, which joins a line that includes Invasion, For All Mankind, and Foundation.

Jennifer Connelly Hasn’t Had Many Outings on the Small Screen

Jennifer Connelly hasn’t done television often in her decades-long career. She also appeared in “The Street,” a short-lived Fox Wall Street drama. Connelly is best known for her critically-acclaimed film parts, including her Oscar-winning supporting part in A Beautiful Mind. She most recently starred in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick and has appeared in films like Requiem for a Dream, House of Sand and Fog, and Blood Diamond.

After the unbelievable success of the new Top Gun, fans are wondering if Jennifer Connelly would return for a sequel. “Already? You’ve got to enjoy this one first,” she recently quipped to Screenrant. However, the Labyrinth star quickly gets down to business.

“Of course, I’m game,” Jennifer Connelly said. “If they want me, for sure, I’ll be there. I was so thrilled when Joe Kosinski called me – he directed the movie, and I’d worked with him before on a movie called Only The Brave. I was excited to work with him because I adore him; he’s a great director.”

However, when Jennifer Connelly learned she was going to join an iconic 80s franchise, it sealed the deal. “And then he said, “It’s about Top Gun. I’ll send you the script.” That minute, I was like, “Yes, I’m in. I mean, yes, send me the script. But yes, okay!” It was really a joy to be part of this.”