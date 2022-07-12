‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Miles Teller Poses for Selfie With Paige Renee Spiranac, Nick Jonas at Celebrity Golf Tournament

Miles Teller is still soaring high amid starring in the blockbuster hit film, Top Gun: Maverick. In addition, the actor also had a blast playing in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament which was held at Edgewood, South Lake Tahoe.

During the competition, Teller played alongside fellow A-list celebs such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Pat McAfee, Justin Timberlake, and Annika Sorenstam. Steph Curry was also in attendance and showed off an impressive chip shot during the tournament.

During the weekend, Teller also posed for an iconic photo along with former coach from “The Voice” Nick Jonas and golf legend and social media influencer, Paige Spiranac, who was also competing in the tournament.

On Jonas’ official Instagram account, the Jonas brother dropped the fun selfie with the Top Gun: Maverick star and Spiranac.

Although the trio hails from vastly different backgrounds, they were all smiles as they posed together and along with the photo, Jonas penned, “Such a fun first round at the #acchampionship in Tahoe with Miles Teller and @_paige.renee birdies and pars tomorrow!”

Fans were pleased to see the star get together and dropped comments like, “You AND Miles in the same place? Near where I live? I’m fangirling so hard right now! I wish I could have come out!” “OMG MILES AND NICK TOGETHER,” “my two childhood crushes in one photo, wow,” and “I love this,” among other things.

Miles Teller has fun at Lake Tahoe golf tournament, Tony Romo takes the W

Teller also took to Twitter to post about the event. On July 6, the Spidehead actor shared a snap of himself along with some fellow celebs as they enjoyed the competition. “Grip it and rip it #ACCgolf,” Teller wrote next to a pic that showed him standing next to his competitors. The actor sported white sneakers, khaki pants, and a royal blue polo with a ball cap that advertised for Long Drink hard seltzer — a Finnish seltzer he proudly supports.

During the trip, Miles Teller also took time to spend time on the water with his wife, which she later posted to her Instagram account.

By the end of the weekend, NFL legend Tony Romo ultimately won the competition. The Dallas Cowboys alum had four birdies and a bogey on Sunday.

“You work so hard to get in position at the end to be in contention. And once you’re there, it’s actually — that’s kind of fun. That’s what makes it enjoyable. The hard part is getting there,” Romo said following the win.

“But feels like once you’re there, you really lock in on exactly what you’re doing. You don’t do a little bit of this or that; you’re like 100 percent, I call it. That’s what I did on the back nine and in the playoff, and just try and do that every time. But it just narrows your focus a little bit more.”

Officials said the Lake Tahoe tournament set a record for attendance this year, with more than 67,000 fans attending over the week. Next year’s ACC celebrity golf tournament is set for July 12-16, 2023 at Edgewood Tahoe.