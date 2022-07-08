Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller is yet another Hollywood star offering their condolences to the late icon, James Caan. The Godfather actor passed away on July 7, leaving the entertainment industry to mourn the loss.

Following the announcement from Caan’s family via Twitter, Teller took to the same platform to share a sweet message he received from the late actor in September 2020.

In the tweet posted shortly after the news broke, the Spiderhead actor shared a screenshot of the message he received from Caan. It read: “Hey buddy, just wanted to say great job with everything. I enjoy your work. Never lose the passion and continue to be authentic. Good luck.”

Along with the screenshot, Teller said he would “cherish this message for the rest of my days.”

I will cherish this message for the rest of my days pic.twitter.com/bwEIR0HGPK — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) July 8, 2022

Teller is currently riding high as the actor starred in the summer’s blockbuster film: Top Gun: Maverick, which recently broke records by hitting 1 billion at the box office.

Now, Teller has plans to keep flying high alongside his costar, Tom Cruise, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday. In a recent interview, Teller revealed that he’s already talking about a potential sequel along with Cruise.

However, as Teller describes, Cruise has the final say. “That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” Miles Teller told ET. “It’s all up to Tom,” The Offer star said of the veteran actor. “I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.”

Regardless, Teller and Cruise have formed a special bond considering they’ve been working together on the flick for the last several years. Although the production was delayed due to COVID-19 multiple times, the two still forged a friendship.

In addition, the young actor “just sent him a message the other day for his birthday.”

Miles Teller adds blockbuster film to his list of acting credits

For those unfamiliar with the new take on the 1986 classic, Teller played Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, who is Maverick’s sidekick and best friend LTJG Nick “Goose” Bradshaw’s (played by Anthony Edwards in the original) son.

Aforementioned earlier, Top Gun: Maverick recently crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, becoming the first film of 2022 to accomplish the feat. In addition, it ousted both Marvel and DC in that regard. Since no other movie has met that milestone in 2022, it’s worth exploring why it did so.

As previously stated, neither Marvel nor DC has reached the same milestone as Top Gun. However, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most recent comic book movie to cross $1 billion worldwide, mainly due to Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s cameos.

This year, Marvel released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which came close to the $1 billion mark but ultimately failed to meet the goal.

At the same time, Sony released Morbius, another film based on a Marvel character, which flopped at the box office after two separate releases.