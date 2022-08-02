‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Miles Teller Shows Off Ripped Abs During Hawaii Vacation

The stunning scenery and tropical climate of Hawaii inspired Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry to enjoy a romantic retreat. Miles has got to be one of the most successful people in Hollywood this summer. First the box office success of Top Gun: Maverick, now a Hawaiian getaway. On Sunday, the pair was observed lounging in their swimsuits, reports The Dailymail. Miles, 35, flaunted his glistening abs as Keleigh, 29, displayed a jaw-dropping show in a spectacular white swimsuit.

A series of photos shows the couple living it up. In one snapshot, Keleigh and her spouse emerged from the pool glistening, with goggles in their hands. Another image has the young couple lounging poolside. Keleigh sipped a soft drink and read through her phone, kicking back with a cap to protect her skin. Meanwhile, as he soaked up the rays, Miles Teller sprayed himself with sunscreen.

Miles Teller posted a snapshot from the vacation on his official Twitter last Friday. In the image, Keleigh is seen wearing the white swimsuit mentioned earlier. The image was shared by the actor along with a heart emoji.

Hawaii is special for Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry

In 2019, Miles married Keleigh after six years together. Their wedding occurred two years following their engagement in South Africa. “We both had mutual friends of the [Black Keys],” Miles Teller told Vogue in 2019. Their first meeting was at a party for the band. “Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked. I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was The One.”

However, Keleigh doesn’t remember it the same way. “He was so charming and charismatic,” the model told Vogue in 2019. “I adored him from the first moment we met.”

In August 2017, while on a safari in Africa, the Footloose star proposed to his long-time girlfriend. He also told their tour guide to fasten a red rose to a tree with a note that included both of their initials, as well as the couple’s wedding and proposal dates.“[We] walked up to this nice, scenic vista having coffee,” Miles Teller said on Live With Kelly and Ryan in October 2017. “She looked over and saw a rose and thought somebody had died. Which, whatever. I said, ‘Today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend.’”

The couple married in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, nearly two years later. The pair selected the Hawaiian wedding venue quickly since Sperry’s family had always spent their vacations there. “Miles started joining us on vacations, and we fell in love with it together,” she recalled to Vogue after their vows. “We both felt happiest there and wanted it to be a big part of our lives forever.”