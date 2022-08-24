‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Glen Powell Puts New Casting Rumors to Rest

Everyone associates Top Gun: Maverick with the star power of actor Tom Cruise. While he certainly creates a magnetic leading man with Maverick, he’s supported by an excellent cast of fellow thrill seekers. Glenn Powell joined the ranks of Top Gun pilots and his stock is on the rise in Hollywood as a result.

Rumors have run rampant that Powell’s next big casting call will come in the form of Scott Summers aka Cyclops from the X-Men franchise. Marvel Studios are set to reboot the dormant mutant franchise for a new generation. And Powell is the top fan casting for the new version of Cyclops.

Unfortunately, Powell says he has yet to receive the call from Marvel to put on the tights. The question came up while Powell spoke to Variety.

“Before Comic-Con, everybody was like, ‘Dude, are you Cyclops?’ No, I’m not,” Powell said. “Nobody has called me. I don’t even have one contact info for Marvel, so I have no idea what people are talking about.”

Fans have sounded off on Twitter to tell Powell he’s their number one choice for the character. One Twitter user responded, “Well you may be confused but I for one would love to see it! Great in #HiddenFigures fantastic in #TopGunMaverick the upcoming #Devotion also looks like a stellar performance. You’d knock Cyclops out the park I think.”

Another tweeted, “Dude, you’d make a great Scott Summers/Cyclops leader of the X-Men. Marvel *should* call you.”

“You should be Cyclops. You should also be in all other movies. Everything everybody makes. It should be a rule. Put Glen Powell in your movie,” wrote another Powell fan.

Glen Powell’s Success

Powell’s next big project is Devotion, a biographical war drama about two fighter pilots and their friendship during the Korean War. However, the actor is still riding high off his performance as Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick.

The Top Gun sequel is still raking in the dough at the box office. Plus, it’s finally available to purchase digitally to watch at home. Audiences are still flying into theaters to see the film on the big screen. Including Powell’s very dedicated parents.

“My parents have seen it 13 times, so that’s pretty crazy,” Powell said. “Every time I came on screen, they’d cheer and the other people in the theater were like, ‘What are these people doing cheering for Hangman every time he comes on screen?’ They started getting the whole theater to start cheering every time I came on screen. It was infectious… cheer for the asshole, you know? I’m not sure if anybody has beat my parents. They definitely contributed to this box office surge, that’s for sure.”

Powell said he hopes it doesn’t take another 30+ years to make a sequel to the hit film. Although regarding a spinoff for himself and Rooster, Powell said, “I think that’s more likely.”

“I don’t know if I’m going to look like Tom Cruise at 60,” Powell said. “We have different trajectories. He’s maintained. I don’t know if Hangman is going to look the same. I could look pretty gross. Hopefully before then, I’d like to make another movie.”