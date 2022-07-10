‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jay Ellis Is Overwhelmed by All the Fan Support: PHOTOS

Jay Ellis has been floored by the fan response to his role in Top Gun: Maverick and took to his official Instagram to express his thanks. The actor, best known for HBO’s Insecure, has been “blown away” so far. Last week, the actor shared some of the fan art he has gotten on Instagram. Ellis thanked fans for the flattering images and said he is “feeling the love.”

Ellis recently shared four pictures on Instagram. The first was a charcoal illustration of his character Lt. Reuben “Payback” Fitch. The next image was a drawing of the entire Maverick cast in an anime cartoon style. Another art piece was a digital illustration of Ellis in his flight suit. Finally, he posted an image of a collection of LEGO mini-figures representing the Maverick cast. The amount of effort that clearly went into each piece is impressive.

“Blown away by all of the [Top Gun] art comin’ thru!! Payback is feelin’ the love,” Ellis captioned the post. Fans responded to the post with thousands of likes and many ecstatic comments. “Payback really is the coolest one tbh,” one fan commented. Another commenter showed the international appeal of the new Top Gun. “The third picture is the one I drew! thank you so much from Japan,” they wrote.

Ellis paid his dues before his massive Top Gun success

Ellis is one of the several cast additions in Top Gun: Maverick. His character joins the new class of pilots learning from Tom Cruise’s Maverick. Jay Ellis is not an overnight success, though. He has appeared in films and on television since 2005. He’s made appearances in high-profile tv shows like Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, and How I Met Your Mother. His breakout role was as Lawerence on the acclaimed HBO series, Insecure. Ellis won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy in 2018 for his role in the series.

Top Gun: Maverick has established a new standard not just for Ellis’ career, but also for the rest of the cast and Hollywood as a whole. After more than a month, the film is still playing in theatres. It is also one of just two movies to earn more than a billion dollars since the COVID-19 virus epidemic began. It is now the most lucrative film of Tom Cruise’s entire career, as it recently topped 1 billion at the Box Office.

Some insiders predict that audiences are suffering superhero fatigue. Top Gun: Maverick‘s success might be a sign of that. At the box office, it outscored and outlasted Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as most of its competition. Cruise famously insisted that this film be released in theaters and not on streaming only. This caused the film to sit on the shelf for a couple of years. However, the gambit appears to have paid off handsomely.