‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jay Ellis Reveals Major Life Update

Earlier this month, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Jay Ellis hit a huge life milestone – saying “I Do” to model, actress, and long-time girlfriend Nina Senicar.

According to Vogue, Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar got married at a garden wedding at the Villa Mangiacane in Tuscany, Italy. The duo got engaged in 2019 while on Dreamland Beach in Bali. “We always knew we wanted to get married in Italy,” Senicar explained. “Because going there was the first trip we ever took together.”

However, the couple had some struggles when it came to wedding planning. The couple was originally set to get married in 2019. But then the COVID-19 pandemic happened. “At the time, Italy was one of the hardest hit areas in the world,” Jay Ellis revealed. He noted that the country was on a strict lockdown and closed for all tourists. “Like everyone else in the world, we weren’t sure how widespread it would be or how long any of it would last, so we had to cancel everything.”

Jay Ellis and his now wife then decided to shift their wedding date from July 2020 to July 9, 2022. “As the world slowly started to open up in 2021, we had a family loss that caused us to be away from home for about eight or nine months, which resulted in our having to change our plans again,” Senicar continued. “And we finally landed on July 9, 2022.”

Jay Ellis & His Now Wife Reflect on Wedding Planning From Afar

The couple decided that towards the end of 2021, they would send out invites for the final time. The invitation’s header read, “Third time the charm!” They ended up doing most of their wedding planning on Zoom. Senicar recalled, “Since both of our work schedules are so crazy, we had only one weekend – 72 hours – in March. When we could travel to Italy to taste food, see flowers, linens, cutlery, plates, and glassware in person.”

Along with planning the ceremony and reception, Jay Ellis teamed up with stylist Apuje Kalu to create a custom tux. “We talked about a bunch of silhouettes, lapels, and looks, but I always knew I wanted to wear something in the bordeaux family. Dolce sent over three sketches, and I immediately gravitated to the third one. The fabric on the lapel was sourced; they had never used it before. The piping on the lapel and pockets was a pitch by Apuje that I loved.”

Jay Ellis went on to share one hilarious moment during the big event. “There was a moment when I was standing there in front of everyone waiting for the giant wrought iron gates to open and to see Nina but the moment kept going and going. So I yelled out ‘Baby, you coming?’ There was another beat or two after where Nina didn’t answer. So I turned to the crowd and said ‘I guess that’s a no, there’s a space up here if anybody wants to get married today.’ ”