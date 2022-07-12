‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller & His Wife Snap Pics at Lake Tahoe Getaway

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller may be known for his high-flying action in the air, thanks to the new movie. However, the actor has also been enjoying some fun on the water. Recently, Teller and his wife took a summer vacation in picturesque Lake Tahoe.

Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, enjoyed some fun-filled time out on the water during their scenic trip.

On Monday, Sperry, 29, shared a series of snaps on her Instagram account. Her followers can see Sperry and Teller, 35, cruising around on a speed boat. She also shared a romantic pic of the couple sharing a kiss near the iconic lake.

In the first pic shared by the California model, viewers can see her as she smiled in the speed boat. She also sported a floral sundress and a pair of black sunglasses as she got some sun. Viewers could also see the Sierra Nevada mountain range and beautiful blue water in the background.

In the second pic, Teller, who palyes Rooster in the sequel to the 1986 Top Gun, was seen peering into the distance as he sat in the boat’s driver’s seat as he held a hard seltzer.

The Spiderhead actor also showed off his toned biceps in a blue tank top which he wore with black swim trunks.

Miles Teller’s wife also included a shot of the docked boat at dusk and a snap of the iconic lake’s shoreline. In another pic, her followers can see the pair sharing a smooch while the sun set over the lake in the background.

Sperry also shared a pic of a group of ducks on the shoreline. She also posted a snap sitting on the boat while wearing a white robe and an American flag baseball cap.

Miles Teller joins fellow celebs for charity golf tournament

She also uploaded a photo of the friends and family that joined them for the trip as they walked back to their vacation rental. Sperry also posted an image of her friend sitting in a chair in front of the lake.

His wife concluded her post with a fun pic in which she and a friend were laughing together. In addition, Miles Teller competed in the celebrity charity golf tournament American Century Classic in Tahoe.

The A-list celebs who competed included Justin Timberlake, Nick Jonas, Jake Owen, Colin Jost, Annika Sorenstam, Patrick Mahomes, Tony Romo, and Aaron Rodgers.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Romo won the tournament, making this his third American Century Championship title.

Miles Teller and his wife began dating in 2013. They met at an afterparty for the Black Keys, per Daily Mail. The got engaged in 2017 and were married two years later in 2019.