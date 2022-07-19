‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller Says He Gave Up Baseball for ‘D1 Acting’

For fans of Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller, then you know that he has a deep love of sports and especially baseball. But he admits that his first love is baseball. Teller even kidded about it when he was recently interviewed. It appears that he had a desire to further his sports career yet would become an actor instead.

“I played [baseball] in high school, but I was pretty small,” Teller said in an interview with People. “I didn’t hit my growth spurt till my senior year, and then after high school. So I say I went D1 acting instead because I went to [NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts].” When it comes to the love of baseball, that also goes along with a love of his sports cards collection.

Miles Teller of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Loves His Card Collection

“It’s something that my dad passed on to me and my grandma, my dad’s [mom],” Teller, who is from Pennsylvania, said. “She was the biggest Phillies fan that there was, so I inherited that gene from her.” Miles Teller plays Rooster in Top Gun: Maverick. That family bond about baseball is important for him as you can tell from his next comment.

“I think for a lot of kids, especially when you’re at a young age, you pick the things where you can really bond with an adult over,” Teller said. “When I was a young kid, I wasn’t sharing stories of philosophy and this and that, it was baseball. It seems like a simple game, but it’s endless. And my fandom for it, as far as collecting things associated with the game, has remained a part of it for me.”

Speaking of his grandmother, she has been busy getting involved as a fan of her grandson’s career. In fact, she has been campaigning for him to become the next James Bond. Is that possible? Hey, it would be a great thing for his career. Teller could find his name among others who have played the 007 role. Daniel Craig has stepped aside so maybe he could play the dashing Bond.

As for this current movie, it appears that Teller is in talks with star Tom Cruise to be part of a third installment. Rooster is the son of Maverick’s late flying partner, Goose. The storyline pretty much writes itself and a third time around for the classic movie franchise would bring more box office success. Nothing is out of the realm of possibilities when it comes to the world of Top Gun. People would line up to see Miles Teller come back as Rooster. Go ahead and print up those tickets to the movies. Would you be down for another film with Cruise as Maverick?