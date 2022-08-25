‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller to Star in Major New Movie

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller is making moves in Hollywood. The Rooster actor is in the process of signing a deal to star in the upcoming film, The Gorge.

A source tells Deadline that the 35-year-old is currently in final negotiations. The Gorge is based on a spec script written by The Tomorrow War‘s Zach Dean. Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson is set to direct while Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce. And Miles Teller will serve as an executive producer.

Unfortunately, the synopsis is under wraps. But the sources say that it is an action-packed love story.

Miles Teller has been enjoying the monumental success of Top Gun: Maverick this spring and summer. But he shared that he has also been busy searching for his next project. Fans, of course, have been hoping that the project would be another Top Gun spinoff—that focuses on his character.

Miles Teller Has Been ‘Having Some Conversations’ About a Rooster-Centric ‘Top Gun’ Movie

In the story, Miles plays Lt. Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw, the son of Goose. So fans think that Rooster is the perfect character to move into the spotlight after Cruise’s Maverick. And as Teller told ET recently, he’d be up for the challenge. But the decision isn’t his to make.

“That would be great,” he said. “But that’s all up to TC. It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.”

The choice to keep the franchise rolling would be wise financially. The movie was a breakout success and has been setting records consistently since its release. It has currently earned more than $1.4 billion worldwide and sits as the sixth highest-grossing domestic film ever.

But the reason Top Gun: Maverick has done so well is that Tom Cruise waited for the perfect script and the perfect time to create the film—which took 36 years. So, it’s hard to imagine that Cruise would hatch a perfect continuation in the near future.

While talking to BBC, Cruise shared that people have been pushing him to make a sequel ever since the last movie was released. But he was worried that they were trying to pump out a film for money alone. But he wanted to make sure that the story was perfect, so he waited for the perfect script to pass his desk.

“Just for years, I would think, ‘How do I do this? What is it?’ Talking about story and structure for years. People come with ideas that are terrible – just didn’t work at all in any way, shape, or form,” he said. “And I was just saying, ‘This is never gonna work. I’m not interested.”

So while a third installment is certainly possible, we’d imagine Tom Cruise would be as careful with the movie as he was with Top Gun: Maverick, which means we may not see the continuation for a few more decades.