‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller Weighs In on Internet’s Newfound Obsession With Him

While “Top Gun: Maverick” might primarily be Tom Cruise’s film, several viewers have also taken notice of his co-star, Miles Teller.

Teller and Cruise create a great dynamic in the film, as Cruise’s character Maverick flew with Goose, the father of Teller’s character Rooster. But ever since “Top Gun: Maverick” came out, fans have paid less attention to Teller’s chemistry with Cruise and more attention to his infinite abs.

He’s become the latest internet obsession, though he’s only just realized it. Teller sat down with ET Online earlier this week, who told the young actor, “You’re a sensation, dude. Like the #TellerTok? People are freaking out about that. Are you even aware of it?”

“A little bit,” Teller replied. “I don’t have Instagram or TikTok or anything. But I know my wife, I’ll just see her on her phone, and then she’ll start cracking up. And so then she shares what’s going on.”

Luckily, Keleigh Sperry Teller doesn’t seem too jealous of all the attention her husband’s getting. The “Top Gun: Maverick” star added about his internet fame, “It’s great if it brings people to the theater. Or gets some new fans maybe for me. That’s all good.”

In the past, several fans have roasted Teller for being only an average-looking guy who keeps scoring leading roles. But add in a mustache and a muscular torso, and suddenly he’s the talk of the town. You can see the scene that everyone’s thirsting over in the video below.

Miles Teller reacts to the internet's thirst over him after #TopGunMaverick. 💦 #Spiderhead pic.twitter.com/5UqxK3Dkgm — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 13, 2022

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller Barely Gets to Celebrate the Film’s Success

For “Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller, the grind doesn’t stop. Right on the heels of the film’s incredible success, Teller has to work to promote his next big movie, “Spiderhead.”

The Netflix original debuts on June 17 on the streaming service, and it stars Teller as well as Chris Hemsworth. When talking with CinemaBlend earlier this week, Teller revealed that the promo work for “Spiderhead” hasn’t left him much time to celebrate the record-breaking box office sales of “Maverick.”

“I mean, I guess I’m being able to celebrate it when we’re doing all these premieres really. Because as actors, that’s really the only time you get to kind of experience it with the fans,” Teller explained. “You know, it’s not theatre, where it’s live. And we’re not rockstars, we don’t get that kind of live feedback. But I have felt it, even just the little bit I’ve been out, if I’m at the grocery store or something like that. People are very generous with their kind of praises for [Top Gun: Maverick] so it feels nice.”

You can catch Miles Teller and Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick” in theaters now.