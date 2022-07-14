‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller’s Biggest Roles Before Playing ‘Rooster’

Miles Teller is one of the hottest commodities in Hollywood currently. The acclaimed actor, 35, has already achieved the type of success most actors dream of—and he’s just getting started.

Recently, Teller enjoyed massive success with blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. The film just surpassed $600 million in North American ticket sales. The film has just passed The Dark Knight on the list of highest-grossing films of all time, and it now stands at 12th on that list. The 11th and 10th spots held by Incredibles 2 ($608 million) and Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($620 million), respectively. Top Gun: Maverick still has plenty of time to break those marks and then some.

The success of the film will surely bode well for the rising star. However, he was able to land this huge role because of his previous successes as a leading man. Before this recent film, Miles Teller cemented himself as a bonafide superstar in Hollywood. And, he already has exciting new roles lined up for the future.

In his early life, Teller was a well-rounded individual. Miles was the president of his high school drama club. He also played baseball and had professional ambitions. Additionally, he played drums, piano, alto saxophone, and guitar. His experience playing drums would eventually help land him his career-altering role in Whiplash.

He graduated in 2009 from the prestigious New York University Tisch School of the Arts. Shortly after, he landed roles in Rabbit Hole (2010) and Footloose (2011). Then, he starred in 21 & Over and The Spectacular Now. However, it was his turn in Damien Chazelle’s critically acclaimed second film that launched Teller to prominence.

Miles Teller and ‘Whiplash’

In 2014, Miles Teller starred as a jazz drumming student who works hard to please his psychotic music professor (played by JK Simmons). The film received critical acclaim and was nominated for Oscars for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Teller himself won praise for his performance in the film. He earned nominations for multiple prestigious awards. They included the Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Actor, the Satellite Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture and the BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Teller went on to raise his profile in the three films of the commercially successful Divergent series, playing the role of Peter Hayes. In the Fantastic Four reboot, he portrayed Mr. Fantastic. He then starred opposite Jonah Hill in War Dogs.

He then went on to star in two emotional biopics: Only the Brave and Thank You For Your Service. In 2022, he starred in the smash-hit Top Gun: Maverick. Apparently, Tom Cruise had to repeatedly ask Teller to join the project before he finally agreed.

In the future, you can catch Teller in 2022’s Spiderhead. Furthermore, he stars in Paramount+ The Godfather– spinoff miniseries called The Offer. Teller will portray Albert S. Ruddy in the series.