‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller’s Grandma Says Tom Cruise is ‘Delightful’

In recent weeks, Miles Teller’s grandma, Leona Flowers, has been gushing over her hugely talented and handsome grandson. But her gushing doesn’t stop with him. It seems that Flowers is also loving Teller’s Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise these days.

Flowers had the chance to meet Cruise at the Maverick premiere, and the two immediately hit it off. As she shared in an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood, the 60-year-old star is absolutely “delightful.” And by the end of the night, she was his official red carpet plus one.

“I didn’t get to meet Tom Cruise until the premiere, and he is just the most delightful person,” she said. “He held my hand, we talked for a while together and at the end of our conversation he turned to the crowd and he said, ‘She’s my date for the night.’”

Leona Flowers Is Still Hoping That Miles Teller Will Be the Next James Bond

But Leona Flowers didn’t spend too much time swooning over the legendary Hollywood heartthrob. She also had some official business to speak about.

As all Miles Teller fans know, Flowers (rightfully) believes that her grandson is a shoo-in for becoming the next James Bond. And while speaking on the show, she made sure to tell people exactly why.

Here’s a clip from my interview with Access Hollywood. Watch the show tomorrow for the rest👍🏻 https://t.co/sF30eOJUxI — Leona Flowers (@MupTheQueen) July 11, 2022

“Once he gets a character in his mind, he can become that person. And I know that he would make a fantastic James Bond. Matter of fact, no one wears a tuxedo better than Miles does,” she said. “And I can picture him with a martini in his hand.”

“He is just absolutely just the coolest guy,” Flowers continued. “And I know that he would make a whole new generation of fans of James Bond.”

Last month, Flowers made headlines when she tweeted out a plea for Miles Teller to jump into the iconic role now that Daniel Craig has retired from the franchise. As she pointed out, her dashing grandson has “everything” the producers are looking for. So really, the casting is a no-brainer.

And the Top Gun: Maverick star isn’t shying away from the possibility either. During a chat with ET at the American Century Championship, he admitted that he would gladly step into an Aton Martin and drink his martinis shaken instead of stirred.

“Yeah. I mean, yeah perfect,” he laughed when asked about his grandmother’s campaign. “I think we’re actors, you know, so maybe you can mix it up a little bit.”

But don’t get too excited to see Rooster trying his hand in the spy business. There are currently several A-Listers vying for the part. However, producer Barbara Broccoli says that no one is being seriously considered at this time. Because once the story continues, they hope to have totally reinvented the character. And they haven’t quite decided how that will look.