Tom Cruise Designed the Flight Training Program for the Cast of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

With “Top Gun: Maverick” set to hit theaters next month, the cast is sharing details about the flight training program that actor Tom Cruise designed for the highly anticipated film.

While speaking about the flight training program and filming for “Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom Cruise stated, “I wasn’t ready to make a sequel until we had a special story worthy of a sequel. And until technology evolved so we could delve deeper into the experience of a fighter pilot.”

Tom Cruise also explained that in order to get the flight training done for “Top Gun: Maverick,” he and the rest of the cast had to work with the Navy and the Top Gun School. This was in order to formulate how to shoot the film practically. “Because if we’re going to do it, we’re going to fly in the F-18s.”

Jerry Bruckheimer then said that in order to get the flight sequences done correctly, Tom Cruise and the rest of the “Top Gun” cast had to go through three months of extensive training. Cruise shared, “The Navy says if you eject, you have to be able to survive in the water. So we had to go through a challenging underwater program.”

Director of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Had to Teach the Cast How to Film While in Flight

Joseph Kosinski, director of “Top Gun: Maverick,” said the cast had to learn how to run the cameras while in flight. “Because when they’re up in the jet, they have to direct themselves, essentially. I had to teach them cinematography and the lighting. So that they understood what’s gonna look good on camera.”

According to IMDb, “Top Gun: Maverick” follows Pete Mitchell (aka Maverick), who has more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators. He is now pushing the envelope as a test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Starring alongside Tom Cruise in the flight-intense film are Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell.

During a recent interview with Empire, “Top Gun: Maverick” director, Joesph Kosinski, revealed that he, the cast, and crew, filmed nearly 800 hours of footage for the upcoming sequel. “Out of a 12- or 14-hour day, you might get 30 seconds of good footage. But it was so hard-earned. It just took a very long time to get it all. Months and months of aerial shooting.”

Kosinski also claimed that he and the “Top Gun: Maverick” crew shot as much footage as the three “Lord of the Rings” movies combined. Tom Cruise also said, “We didn’t have unlimited time in these jets. If they were going up for 20-30 minutes, I had to make sure that we got what we needed.”

Top Gun will hit theaters on May 27th.