‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Has a $39.5 Million Colorado Mansion: Take a Tour

Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise may be flying high as his new movie breaks box office records, but down on earth, he’s currently selling one of his homes. As it turns out, the iconic actor is putting his beautiful Colorado home on the market. Tucked away in the mountains, the massive Telluride estate is up for grabs. Yet, it’ll cost you a pretty penny.

The actor is reportedly asking $39.5 million for the mountain property. Per listing photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can give you a closer look at the home. Perched on 320 acres of land in the Rocky Mountains, the Risky Business actor reportedly used the home as an oasis to escape the stressors of his everyday life.

In addition to his Colorado chalet, he also owns a home in Beverly Hills, California, to be close to his work. He is also a Florida resident and lives in Clearwater, which is near the Church of Scientology. While he was briefly married to Katie Holmes, the couple spent much time at home in Telluride.

Inside Tom Cruise’s Colorado chalet

Composed of 11,512 total square feet, the main house is 10,000 square feet and consists of four bedrooms. The remaining square footage makes up the three-bedroom guest house. There is also a tennis court, a gym, and plenty of other recreation, not including the pristine wilderness surrounding the property.

Cruise’s cabin sits outside the Uncompahgre National Forest. Usually covered in a layer of snow, the house has 360-views of 14,000-foot mountains nearby.

The property also includes miles of hiking trails and snowmobile and dirt bike riding access. Weather dependent, the house also features a porch perfect for sipping coffee and watching a sunset or sunrise.

Inside, the house is just as impressive as the property around it. A grand living room can easily seat a dozen people in front of a massive stone fireplace. Across the house, the recreation room features a pool table, foosball table, and an upright piano against a wall. A bar along the wall is perfect for having drinks with guests.

Tom Cruise, who’s approaching his 40th anniversary as an actor, also has a spectacular dining room that can easily account for many guests. From holiday parties to initial gatherings, there’s always a seat at his table for someone.

Design-wise, the home encapsulates a traditional ranch aesthetic, something you might see on “Yellowstone.” However, the table setting itself is understated yet inviting.

To conclude the video, we see that Cruise’s house is equipped with a professional-grade kitchen with a giant stove, kitchen island with a double sink, and refrigerators paneled with wood to match the rest of the decor. Cruise’s mansion is going for $39.5 million at this time.