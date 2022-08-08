‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Interested in Making Les Grossman ‘Tropic Thunder’ Spinoff

Tom Cruise is eyeing a return to his character from Tropic Thunder, the sleazy film producer Les Grossman, according to Deadline. Apparently, this is not as part of a Tropic Thunder sequel, but a solo spinoff centered around Cruise’s character. Tropic Thunder is a 2008 comedy film starring and directed by Ben Stiller. It follows a group of actors that go into the jungle to make the greatest Vietnam War film ever. The film was a box-office and critical sensation. It also boasted a star-studded cast that included Robert Downey Jr., Jack Black, Matthew McConaughey, Nick Nolte, and Danny McBride.

Cruise’s appearance as studio executive Les Grossman turned out to be one of the most memorable aspects of the film. Grossman stands out in a movie full of zany characters. He’s characterized by volatile, profane rants, his addiction to diet soda, and a love for dancing. Not to mention his giant, sausage finger hands, which were prosthetics that Cruise insisted on. Grossman even plays out through the end credits, impressively dancing to Flo Rida’s “Low.” Under heavy special effects make-up (including a bald cap), Tom Cruise was unrecognizable. Some fans even questioned if it actually was Cruise, one of the most recognizable people in the world.

Tom Cruise is developing several new projects with a frequent collaborator

Cruise is seeking to extend his professional connection with frequent collaborator and director Christopher McQuarrie for several new projects. One of these gestating projects is a Grossman spinoff. It’s unclear if this Tropic Thunder spinoff would be a movie about Grossman or whether the Cruise character will just appear in another film. It’s anyone’s guess when a Grossman project would gear up. With Tom Cruise and McQuarrie still filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2, it’s hard to say when that will happen.

It’s still too early to tell whether Cruise can carry an entire film as the despicable studio executive from Tropic Thunder, but it’s a possibility. Fans may argue that Grossman’s over-the-top quality makes him better suited to a cameo than the protagonist of an entire film. Despite this, however, it was reported that a Grossman solo film was in the works not long after Tropic Thunder debuted, but the movie never saw the light of day. Ben Stiller and Cruise also were at one point developing a Hardy Boys comedy called Hardy Men, but that was also abandoned. It would have supposedly followed the adult Hardy Boys, still out solving crimes.

It seems like at age 60 and with so much success, it would be fun for Tom Cruise to switch it up. For the past decade, he’s primarily starred in action-heavy roles. Long-time fans would probably love to see the veteran actor try something new. A Les Grossman vehicle might be just the thing.