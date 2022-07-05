‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Receives Hilarious Birthday Tribute From James Corden

James Corden recently honored Tom Cruise for the veteran actor’s 60th birthday at a legendary party in the UK. Over the weekend, the Top Gun: Maverick star celebrated the milestone with a birthday bash in Oxfordshire where guests included Corden, Simon Pegg, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

During the party, “The Late Late Show” host paid tribute to Cruise with a speech in which he referenced scenes from some of the actor’s best roles throughout the years.

When Corden commented about Cruise’s famous shirtless scene in Top Gun, James hilariously quipped: “He pioneered the way we play volleyball in pants and no shirt.” In reference to the actor’s thriller Eyes Wide Shut, where Cruise’s character joins an underground sex group, the TV personality added: “He pioneered the way we attend secret sex parties.”

Corden then joked at the Mission Impossible star’s looks: “The producers told me the plot of the new Mission: Impossible. The whole team tries to find a wrinkle on Tom’s face.”

Despite the ribs, Cruise and Corden have been buddies for years, with Cruise recently appearing on his friend’s talk show for a Top Gun-inspired sketch in which the duo took a ride in a plane stunt, which terrified Corden.

In June, it was revealed that the Risky Business actor would celebrate his milestone birthday with two parties. He planned to have one in the UK and one in the US.

A-list celebrities were in attendance at both parties, with icons such as David Beckham and Prince William on the guest list. In addition, when Cruise turned 60 on Sunday, he also received several birthday shoutouts from multiple A-list celebs.

Tom Cruise receives birthday tributes from friends, colleagues

Among those to give Cruise a special birthday shoutout included filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie. He worked alongside Cruise in the 2012 film Jack Reacher. He also worked with him on multiple Mission: Impossible movies, including the forthcoming Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two.

The director penned, “Happy 60th Birthday, Tom,” alongside an accompanying shot of Cruise holding onto the wing of a vintage plane while in the air.

Cruise, who reprised his role of Capt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in the summer blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick also received birthday tributes from two of his costars in the movie. Val Kilmer and Glen Powell offered Cruise their own shoutouts for the milestone.

Kilmer, who starred alongside Cruise in the original Top Gun, said: “Happy Birthday Mav @TomCruise from Ice!” regarding his reprising the role of Adm. Tom’ Iceman’ Kazansky in the new sequel.

Powell, who plays the role of Lt. Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin in the new take on the 1986 classic film, reposted the high-flying image McQuarrie initially shared.

He wrote: “This is 60. TC, there is just no one like you. Keep hangin’ in there. Happy Birthday!”