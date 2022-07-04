‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Val Kilmer Wishes ‘Mav’ Tom Cruise a Happy Birthday

Val Kilmer is helping his Top Gun co-star Tom Cruise and wingman celebrate his milestone 60th birthday on his Twitter. Cruise has got to be one of the most blessed people in Hollywood. His latest film, Top Gun: Maverick just passed $1.1 billion at the box office the weekend of his birthday. Plus, he has old friends like Kilmer to congratulate him.

Happy Birthday Mav @TomCruise from Ice ! — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) July 4, 2022

“Happy Birthday Mav @TomCruise from Ice,” the Willow actor tweeted out. The film serves as a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun with Cruise returning in the lead role. Fans raved about an emotional reunion scene with Val Kilmer as one of the movie’s best moments.

On Sunday, the actor reached his 60th birthday, and his name was trending on social media with fans all around the world sending their best wishes and discussing their favorite Cruise films. Cruise will surely be pleased with the box office’s present for him, which is the announcement that his newest film, Top Gun: Maverick, has surpassed $1.1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, continuing to cement its place as one of the most successful films ever made.

Top Gun’s Box Office continues to soar

Top Gun 2 is expected to earn around $34 million for the 4th of July weekend at home. That will bring its overall take from ticket sales in the United States and Canada to around $572 million. Maverick’s worldwide earnings have increased from over $37 million since its release to $544.5 million, allowing it to surpass the billion-dollar mark in North America and overseas. That leaves the film well past $1.1 billion, and as fans keep spending money to see the sequel in theaters, that number will only continue to rise.

The movie had previously outpaced Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to become the most lucrative film of 2022. Any other film released this year will have a hard time keeping up with it. Top Gun: Maverick has already become Cruise’s most successful film of his career. No small feat for the star of the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise. The film has earned nearly universal acclaim. The film currently has a 96% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. No doubt that’s icing on Cruise’s birthday cake.

Even through Val Kilmer’s life-threatening illness, the Willow actor has stayed busy. Kilmer recently produced a documentary about his life using personal footage he had accumulated over 40 years. Val (available streaming on Amazon) is a deeply personal documentary about Kilmer, with the actor’s son narrating the film. The film currently boasts a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Top Gun: Maverick is still playing in theaters in wide release.